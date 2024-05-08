Nic Firmino leads Atlanta United into U.S. Open Cup round of 16

Explore Read more about Atlanta United here

Manager Gonzalo Pineda selected a lineup composed of a mix of experience. Rios started at striker with Firmino as attacking midfielder, Luke Brennan and Ashton Gordon as wingers, Jay Fortune and Dax McCarty as midfielders, Ronald Hernandez and Matt Edwards as fullbacks, Stian Gregersen and Efrain Morales as centerbacks, and Josh Cohen in goal. Edwards and Gordon were signed to short-term agreements on Monday from Atlanta United 2. It was the first Atlanta United starts for Cohen, Edwards and Gordon.

Pineda said on Monday that the coaching staff was working on simplifying certain unspecified things to try to improve the players’ confidence. It was Gregersen’s first start since March 24 because he underwent surgery on his left knee. However, he was forced to leave the match in the ninth minute. He was checked for a concussion on the sidelines by the team’s medical staff. Noah Cobb was subbed into the match in the 11th minute.

Charlotte used three centerbacks with two wingbacks, part of a defensive formation that has vexed Atlanta United this season, including most recently when used by Minnesota United in its 2-1 win over the Five Stripes last week.

Atlanta United got some good luck in the 28th minute when Hernandez tripped Juan Carlos Obregon in the 18-yard box. Referee Lorenzo Hernandez judged the foul to have happened inches outside, resulting in a free kick rather than a penalty kick.

Atlanta United finished the first half with nine shots, putting one on goal. Its best chance when McCarty played Brennan into space down the right. His cross connected with Gordon but his shot was smothered by Charlotte goalkeeper Austin Pack, who played in high school at Chattahoochee, around the 28th minute.

Charlotte’s first shot on goal came in the 58th minute. It was hit by former Manchester United and Newcastle player Gabriel Obertan.

Atlanta United took a 1-0 lead in the 52nd minute in a goal by Firmino, with assists from Brennan and Edwards. McCarty again found Brennan on the right and he laid off the ball to Edwards as he made his overlapping run. Edwards hit a cut-back cross toward the 12-yard spot. McCarty continued his run into the box and into the path of the cross. But he ran past the ball, causing the defenders to hesitate and giving Firmino space to place his shot into the lower left corner.

Atlanta United began peppering Charlotte’s goal with shots by Firmino, Rios and McCarty saved in the next few minutes.

Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley came on for Edwards and Gordon in the 64th minute.

Firmino struck again in the 71st minute from another cut-back cross, this time from Wiley, who was credited with the assist. Atlanta United again made its own after a pass by Cohen went over the heads of Rios and a Charlotte defender in its half of the field with the ball bouncing to Wiley behind the defenders.

Bartosz Slisz and Xande Silva subbed on for McCarty and Brennan after the goal to help the team finish the result.

Rios scored the third in the 85th minute from an assist by Silva.

Atlanta United will host D.C. United in Saturday as it returns to MLS action.

