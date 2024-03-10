Giakoumakis hat trick powers Atlanta United past New England

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda went with the same lineup used two weeks at Columbus. Giakoumakis started at striker with Saba Lobjandize and Xande Sliva on the wings, Almada as the attacking midfielder with Tristan Muyumba and Bartosz Slisz in support, Caleb Wiley and Brooks Lennon as the fullbacks, Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams as the centerbacks, and Guzan in goal.

After its offense struggled in the first half against the Crew, Atlanta United got off to a more promising start against New England. Lobjandize was the first to threaten when he just missed the far post with a left-footed shot in the third minute.

New England began to dominate possession, punctuated by Giacomi Vrioni’s header thumping off the crossbar and back into play in the eighth minute. The sequence started with a turnover by Atlanta United near midfield.

Atlanta United regrouped and began to create turnovers and attacks with Almada’s first shot of the match saved by a diving Henrich Ravas in the 20th minute. Almada tried again two minutes later with the shot going wide right. Almada went wide right again in the 27th minute after a clever give-and-go with Giakoumakis to create space in the center of the pitch.

Atlanta United continued to apply pressure and got its goal just before the end of the half. Giakoumakis drew a penalty when he was taken down by Ravas in the 45th minute. It was a broken play, the result of a pass that deflected off a Revs defender. Giakoumakis was the first to reach the ball, just before Ravas got there. Almada buried the penalty in the lower left corner in the second minute of stoppage time. It was Almada’s first goal this season.

Atlanta United finished the first half half with seven shots, three on goal. New England finished with five and one.

Atlanta United added a second when Silva fired a cross that was blocked by the arm of New England’s Nick Lima in the 54th minute. The referee immediately called for a penalty kick. Giakoumakis successfully converted the penalty to give Atlanta United a 2-0 lead in the 56th minute. It was Giakoumaki’s first goal this season. It was the fifth time in franchise history that Atlanta United scored on two penalty kicks and the second time that two different players scored.

Giakoumakis added a second goal in the 60th minute when he headed in a Lennon cross. The sequence started deep in Atlanta United’s end when it successfully broke New England’s pressure to create a 6-on-4 attack. Silva passed to Lennon, whose cross went to the back post for Giakoumakis to hammer into the upper left corner. It was the first assists this season for Silva and Lennon.

Tyler Wolff came on for Silva in the 70th minute.

Giakoumakis finished the scoring in the 74th minute with a right-footed volley from six yards away on the left hand side of the goal. He took the ball off his chest and then powered it into the upper right corner.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 2, New England 1

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.