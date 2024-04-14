Atlanta United gives up 2 goals to Philadelphia, settles for draw

It wasn’t a bad result, considering Atlanta United was missing several starters to injuries. But to give up a two-goal lead frustrated most of the players, based upon their body language. The teams combined for 32 shots and seven yellow cards.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda selected this starting 11: Rios, in because leading scorer Giorgos Giakoumakis and backup Jamal Thiare are injured, attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, wingers Saba Lobjanidze and Tyler Wolff, in for injured Xande Silva, central midfielders Tristan Muyumba and Bartosz Slisz, fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Wiley, a new centerback pairing in Luis Abram and Noah Cobb, in for injured starters Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams, and goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

The first half very played aggressively by both teams, resulting in four yellow cards handed out by referee Jon Freemon within the first 35 minutes. Three went to Philadelphia players, two for contact and one of the yellow cards.

Union goalkeeper Andre Blake was forced to leave the game with an undisclosed injury just before halftime. He was replaced by Oliver Semmle.

Philadelphia’s best chance to score in the half came in very quick sequence in which Atlanta United defenders blocked three shots within a few seconds. Atlanta United’s best chance came when Almada found enough space between four defenders to thread a shot that was saved by Blake.

Atlanta United put Philadelphia under pressure to start the second half and got its reward with Rios headed in a looping cross from Almada in the 56th to give Atlanta United a 1-0 lead. Rios created enough space from centerback Jakob Glesnes to guide the header in. It was Almada’s second assist. Lennon was also credited with an assist, his fourth.

Edwin Mosquera and Nic Firmino came on for Rios and Wolff in the 60th minute. Sunday’s match was Rios’ first game action since he subbed on March 23 at Toronto.

Wiley gave Atlanta United a 2-0 lead in the 63rd minute with a low, burning effort from 30 yards that curled and took one hop into the lower left corner.

Guzan kept the Union off the board with a diving stop to his left of a point-blank shot in the 66th minute. Guzan got up off the turf and kicked his right post after the block in excitement.

Philadelphia cut Atlanta United’s lead to 2-1 in the 73rd minute because of a goal scored by Mikael Uhre, who was the first to reach a loose ball behind Atlanta United’s defense. Guzan started to come out of his box to try to get the ball but was forced to retreat when he saw Uhre was going to get there first. Uhre’s shot curled around Guzan’s right arm and into the upper left corner.

The Union tied the game at two on another weird goal, this time scored by Kai Wagner. Wiley headed away a Philadelphia throw-in toward the top of the box. Wagner reached the ball before Muyumba. His stabbed effort curled into the upper left corner in the 77th minute. It appeared that the Philadelphia player who had the throw-in stepped over the sideline, which should have resulted in an infraction and Atlanta United having the ball.

Lobjanidze hit the post in the 87th minute. An open shot by Almada was saved in the 94th minute.

