Atlanta United gives up lead, loses to Cincinnati

The mental mistakes and giving up a goal within minutes of finally taking a lead were very reminiscent of the team’s play last season. It may have been more galling because Cincinnati had scored just eight goals in its previous eight games. It needed the help that Atlanta United provided first with an errant corner kick from its own end, and on the second goal lackadaisical marking of two players.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda spoke on Thursday about his hope that the players have learned how to finish games after they dropped points against Philadelphia.

Pineda selected 10 of the 11 starters who were in the lineup in last week’s match against Philadelphia. Daniel Rios started at striker with Almada at attacking midfielder, Saba Lobjanidze on the right wing, Edwin Mosquera in place of Tyler Wolff on left wing, Tristan Muyumba and Bartosz Slisz in central midfield, Luis Abram and Noah Cobb as centerbacks, Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley as fullbacks, and Brad Guzan in goal.

Both teams wasted numerous chances in the first half, including one by Lobjanidze whose shot from two feet away was saved by former Five Stripe Alec Kann.

Pineda was forced to sub off Cobb and replace him with Ronald Hernandez to start the second half. Atlanta United continued to play with just two centerbacks.

Almada gave Atlanta United a 1-0 lead in the 59th minute with a curling right-footed shot from 22 yards past a diving Kann and into the lower right corner. Mosquera was credited with the assist, his second this season.

Pineda subbed on Giorgos Giakoumakis for Rios, Jay Fortune for Muyumba, and Xande Silva for Mosquera before play restarted.

Just like it did last week in allowing two late goals to the Union to turn a win into a draw, Atlanta United committed two lapses in concentration against Cincinnati that were taken advantage of.

On the first, Almada, from a corner kick, passed it up the field into space that existentially started a counterattack for the visitors. Luca Orellano finished it in the 62nd minute. Luciano Acosta was credited with the assist.

Acosta gave Cincinnati a 2-1 lead in the 65th minute from a simple-tap in. Wiley, perhaps respecting DeAndre Yedlin’s speed, was slow to come out to try to pressure his cross from the right. Lennon didn’t get back quickly enough to mark Acosta, who was open at the back post. He trapped the cross and had only Guzan to beat.

Atlanta United’s attempt to rally was complicated by Cincinnati, featuring former Five Stripes player Miles Robinson, having one of the best defenses in MLS with just seven goals allowed before Saturday.

Tyler Wolff was subbed on for Lobjanidze in the 86th minute as Atlanta United searched for the tying goal.

It didn’t come.

Atlanta United finished with 16 shots, putting five on goal. Cincinnati finished with 18 and four, and a higher expected goals total, 2.5 to 1.9.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.