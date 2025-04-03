Business
Business

Watch out, spring breakers: Friday could break records at the Atlanta airport

TSA projects Hartsfield-Jackson will see 115,000 security screenings.
A Delta airplane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

A Delta airplane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By Emma Hurt
31 minutes ago

As Georgia spring break travelers hit the road — and the air — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials are warning travelers to arrive early.

According to Transportation Security Administration estimates, Friday is projected to see 115,000 Atlanta security screenings, which would break last May’s previous single-day security record of 111,000.

The airport expects it will host 8.3 million passengers in the month of April, which is down from April of 2024’s 9 million.

February’s passenger volumes were also down year-over-year at Hartsfield-Jackson. The industry has seen less demand in early 2025 following two high-profile crashes and economic uncertainty.

Officials warned that those traveling Thursday, Friday and Sunday during spring break should arrive two-and-half hours before domestic flights and three hours before international ones.

Wait time estimates are posted online.

About the Author

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Rescue and salvage crews pull up a part of a Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided midair with an American Airlines jet, at a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Feb. 6, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Credit: AP

What we know about the deadly air crash between a passenger jet and a US Army helicopter

Severe storms could bring hail, brief tornadoes in Georgia

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Henry County during storms

The tornado hit the ground near I-75 and Jodeco Road as it knocked down trees and caused Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International were grounded

The Latest

FILE Photo: In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo robots weld the bed of a Ford F Series trucks on the assembly line at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Stock futures drop, including several top Georgia firms, in wake of tariffs

Tracking Trump’s tariffs: Here’s what to know

‘Pretty insane.’ Experts, Atlanta businesses, consumers brace for tariffs

Featured

The last Michelin Guide Awards ceremony took place at the Georgia World Congress Center on Monday, Oct 28, 2024.

Credit: Jenni Girtman

With new American South guide, Michelin highlights Atlanta – but not Georgia

The 2025 Michelin Guide featuring metro Atlanta will expand to include six southern states: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Atlanta police say woman made fake 911 call prior to Young Scooter’s death

The bizarre string of events that led to the Atlanta rapper’s death began when Demetria Spence made a fake call to 911, according to police.

Trump’s legal fees, religious liberty and DEI: What made the cut with Georgia lawmakers

Wednesday is the penultimate day of the 2025 Georgia legislative session. It’s expected to be busy as lawmakers rush to get their bills assigned to the House and Senate floor.