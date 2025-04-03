As Georgia spring break travelers hit the road — and the air — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials are warning travelers to arrive early.
According to Transportation Security Administration estimates, Friday is projected to see 115,000 Atlanta security screenings, which would break last May’s previous single-day security record of 111,000.
The airport expects it will host 8.3 million passengers in the month of April, which is down from April of 2024’s 9 million.
February’s passenger volumes were also down year-over-year at Hartsfield-Jackson. The industry has seen less demand in early 2025 following two high-profile crashes and economic uncertainty.
Officials warned that those traveling Thursday, Friday and Sunday during spring break should arrive two-and-half hours before domestic flights and three hours before international ones.
Wait time estimates are posted online.
