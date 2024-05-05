Atlanta United drops home game against Minnesota United

The only consolation was a late goal by Saba Lobjanidze that made the outcome more interesting than most of the previous 81 minutes that were played.

All the talk for the past few weeks from manager Gonzalo Pineda and the players about the offense soon starting to come online was cut down with lightsaber precision by the Loons, who limited Atlanta United to one shot on goal in the first half and four in the match. The Five Stripes took 19 shots.

Pineda selected nine of the 11 players who started last week’s 0-0 draw at Chicago. The lineup was composed of striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, wingers Lobjanidze and Edwin Mosquera, in for Tyler Wolff, midfielders Tristan Muyumba and Bartosz Slisz, fullbacks Caleb Wiley and Brooks Lennon, centerbacks Luis Abram and Noah Cobb, in for Efrain Morales, and goalkeeper Brad Guzan. In a twist to perhaps increase the wingers’ production, Lobjanidze started on the left, instead of the right, with Mosquera on the opposite side.

The sloppiness that plagued Atlanta United last week was still there through the first 37 minutes against Minnesota. It ended when Abram hit a long cross-field pass that Almada one-timed to the back post to Giakoumakis, who slammed a header down into the turf. Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Claire pushed the rising ball over the bar to keep the match 0-0. It was the team’s first shot on goal. It came in the 38th minute. It finished with just the one, and two chances created, in the half. Minnesota took seven shots, putting two on goal, and created three chances.

Things soon began to fall apart for Atlanta United in predictable ways.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute when, from a corner, Kervin Arriaga outjumped Muyumba to a win a header and put the shot into the lower right corner. It was just the 10th goal allowed by Atlanta United.

Minnesota increased its lead to 2-0 when an underhit pass from Wiley to Muyumba in Atlanta United’s defensive third of the field was poked away by Carlos Harvey to Tani Oluwaseyi, whose shot from 20 yards rolled into the lower right corner in the 60th minute.

Daniel Rios and Tyler Wolff came on for Muyumba and Mosquera in the 66th minute.

Atlanta United cut Minnesota’s lead in half on a goal by Lobjanidze in the 82nd minute. Giakoumakis was credited with the assist.

The goal finally sparked Atlanta United.

Atlanta United took four consecutive corner kicks in the ensuing three minutes but the Loons would clear each one away.

A header by Giakoumakis bounced off the crossbar in the 91st minute.

Atlanta United’s last chance came on a free kick in the 98th minute, one more than the seven minutes of added time. The ball was 25 yards from the goal on the left, a perfect place for Almada to attempt a shot. He did. It was saved.

