Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Atlanta interested in being host site for 2031 Women’s World Cup

U.S. midfielder Lindsey Horan (10) scores on penalty kick during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Atlanta. U.S. won 2-1 over Japan. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

U.S. midfielder Lindsey Horan (10) scores on penalty kick during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Atlanta. U.S. won 2-1 over Japan. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta is interested in being one of the host sites for the 2031 Women’s World Cup, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Sports Council said Thursday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Wednesday that the U.S. likely would host the tournament in ‘31, and that England likely would host in ‘35.

Atlanta, with Mercedes-Benz Stadium, was one of the sites included in the United States’ withdrawn bid to host in ‘27. Spain was awarded that tournament.

Atlanta’s hope is strengthened because it will host six matches in this summer’s Club World Cup, and eight matches in next summer’s World Cup. It has hosted numerous international matches, and is scheduled to host several more this summer.

The 2031 tournament would mark the third time the U.S. has hosted. That would mark the most times hosting the tournament in FIFA history. The U.S. has won the tournament four times.

MORE TO COME

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks to delegates at the 49th ordinary UEFA congress in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

FIFA's Infantino points to US hosting 2031 Women's World Cup and UK getting 2035 edition

1h ago

Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3: Inside the numbers

Atlanta United’s Ronny Deila not yet decided on second MLS Cup bet

The Latest

Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath #19 dribbles during the match against the New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday March 29, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta United)

Credit: Matthew Grimes/Atlanta United

Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Dallas

Atlanta United confident it can reduce errors leading to goals allowed

Atlanta United may have found a more productive lineup

Featured

An aerial image shows the Atlanta skyline on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta is known for its trees. How far will it go to save them?

A new ordinance to protect Atlanta's trees could soon reach City Council for a vote, but it's not clear if key provisions will make it in.

Training center opponents vow to complicate 2025 city elections

Despite years of public outcry over the project, elected officials are skeptical the issue will impact voters’ decisions at the ballot box.

Watch out, spring breakers: Friday could break records at the Atlanta airport

TSA estimates Friday, April 4 is projected to see a record-breaking 115,000 Atlanta security screenings.