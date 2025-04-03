Atlanta interested in being host site for 2031 Women’s World Cup

Atlanta is interested in being one of the host sites for the 2031 Women’s World Cup, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Sports Council said Thursday.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Wednesday that the U.S. likely would host the tournament in ‘31, and that England likely would host in ‘35.
Atlanta, with Mercedes-Benz Stadium, was one of the sites included in the United States’ withdrawn bid to host in ‘27. Spain was awarded that tournament.
Atlanta’s hope is strengthened because it will host six matches in this summer’s Club World Cup, and eight matches in next summer’s World Cup. It has hosted numerous international matches, and is scheduled to host several more this summer.
The 2031 tournament would mark the third time the U.S. has hosted. That would mark the most times hosting the tournament in FIFA history. The U.S. has won the tournament four times.
