Josef Martinez scores twice for Montreal to hand Atlanta United a stinging loss

Atlanta United again failed when needing to win, losing to Montreal 2-1 on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The loss extended Atlanta United’s winless streak to five and put a serious dent in its probability of making the playoffs.
The architect of Atlanta United’s defeat was arguably its most beloved player: Josef Martinez. The striker, who played six seasons for Atlanta United and remains its all-time leading scorer, scored both goals for Montreal. He didn’t celebrate either. He received an ovation that he returned by applauding the supporters as he walked off the field after being subbed off in the 83rd minute. Martinez went to Inter Miami for the 2023 season before joining Montreal this season.
Wednesday’s defeat was the only result that didn’t go in Atlanta United’s favor as it hoped for a combination of things to happen that would move it into a tie on points into eighth place in the East. Toronto and Philadelphia, who started Wednesday in eighth and ninth places, both lost. Along with those results, had Atlanta United defeated Montreal, it would have created a four-way tie for eighth. Because of tiebreakers, Atlanta United would have been in 10th, one spot below the playoffs, but still with a game in hand on Toronto and an ability to control its own fate.
With the defeat, Atlanta United dropped to 12th. With two matches remaining, it is six points behind eighth-place Montreal, three points behind Toronto and Philadelphia, and two points behind 11th-place Nashville. Atlanta United will need a long combination of results to go its way to qualify for the playoffs as a wild card. Atlanta United will host the Red Bulls on Saturday.
Interim manager Rob Valentino’s lineup was composed of Daniel Rios at striker, Saba Lobjanidze on the right wing, Jay Fortune, Alexey Miranchuk, Bartosz Slisz and Tristan Muyumba in the midfield, Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador as fullbacks, Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams as centerbacks, and Brad Guzan in goal.
Atlanta United got off the better start but Montreal took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Martinez in the 43rd minute. He didn’t celebrate out of respect for his six years with the club and trophies won. It came on Montreal’s first shot on goal. Martinez received the ball in the 18-yard box and attempted a short pass to Nathan Saliba. Muyumba, defending Saliba, poked away the ball but it went right back to Martinez, who hit it with his right foot from 8 yards into the upper corner. It was his first goal at the stadium as an opposing player.
It was an example of many goals that Atlanta United has surrendered this season: a bit of bad luck (the ball going right back to Martinez) and bad defending (not clearing the ball well in the first place). It was also the fifth consecutive match in which Atlanta United fell behind. It didn’t win any of the previous four.
Atlanta United answered with a header by Rios in the third minute of stoppage time to tie the match 1. Amador was credited with the assist, his third this season, on a pass to the back post that Rios headed back across and into goal. It was his seventh goal this season. It came on Atlanta United’s seventh shot, fourth on goal. Williams was also credited with an assist, his first this season.
Lennon received a yellow card in the 55th minute, meaning he will miss Saturday’s match because of accumulation.
Lobjanidze hit the underside of the crossbar before the ball bounced away with a close-range shot in the 58th minute. Edwin Mosquera was subbed on for Fortune in the 66th minute. A Miranchuk shot was saved in the 69th minute. Jamal Thiare came on for Rios in the 74th minute.
Martinez gave Montreal a 2-1 lead when he got between Gregersen and Williams to hit a sliding shot in the 76th minute.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple — https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify — https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts — https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts … and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.
Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2
May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0
May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup
May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0
May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1
June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2
June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2
June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1
June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1
July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2
July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1
July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0
July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2
July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1
July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0
Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0
Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0
Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2
Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2
Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1
Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
About the Author