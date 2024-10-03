Josef Martinez scores twice for Montreal to hand Atlanta United a stinging loss

With the defeat, Atlanta United dropped to 12th. With two matches remaining, it is six points behind eighth-place Montreal, three points behind Toronto and Philadelphia, and two points behind 11th-place Nashville. Atlanta United will need a long combination of results to go its way to qualify for the playoffs as a wild card. Atlanta United will host the Red Bulls on Saturday.

Interim manager Rob Valentino’s lineup was composed of Daniel Rios at striker, Saba Lobjanidze on the right wing, Jay Fortune, Alexey Miranchuk, Bartosz Slisz and Tristan Muyumba in the midfield, Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador as fullbacks, Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams as centerbacks, and Brad Guzan in goal.

Atlanta United got off the better start but Montreal took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Martinez in the 43rd minute. He didn’t celebrate out of respect for his six years with the club and trophies won. It came on Montreal’s first shot on goal. Martinez received the ball in the 18-yard box and attempted a short pass to Nathan Saliba. Muyumba, defending Saliba, poked away the ball but it went right back to Martinez, who hit it with his right foot from 8 yards into the upper corner. It was his first goal at the stadium as an opposing player.

It was an example of many goals that Atlanta United has surrendered this season: a bit of bad luck (the ball going right back to Martinez) and bad defending (not clearing the ball well in the first place). It was also the fifth consecutive match in which Atlanta United fell behind. It didn’t win any of the previous four.

Atlanta United answered with a header by Rios in the third minute of stoppage time to tie the match 1. Amador was credited with the assist, his third this season, on a pass to the back post that Rios headed back across and into goal. It was his seventh goal this season. It came on Atlanta United’s seventh shot, fourth on goal. Williams was also credited with an assist, his first this season.

Lennon received a yellow card in the 55th minute, meaning he will miss Saturday’s match because of accumulation.

Lobjanidze hit the underside of the crossbar before the ball bounced away with a close-range shot in the 58th minute. Edwin Mosquera was subbed on for Fortune in the 66th minute. A Miranchuk shot was saved in the 69th minute. Jamal Thiare came on for Rios in the 74th minute.

Martinez gave Montreal a 2-1 lead when he got between Gregersen and Williams to hit a sliding shot in the 76th minute.

