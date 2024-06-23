Atlanta United earns steamy draw with St. Louis

Rob Valentino, who is unbeaten in three matches since being named interim manager, kept the same back five for the match that he used on Wednesday at D.C. United but threw in a wrinkle with the inclusion of two strikers, Rios and Jamal Thiare. The back five was composed of Derrick Williams, Noah Cobb, Efrain Morales, Caleb Wiley and Brooks Lennon. The midfield included Tristan Muyumba, Jay Fortune and Xande Silva. The lineup included four Homegrowns and no Designated Players. Almada wasn’t eligible because of yellow card accumulation. Atlanta United was also without starters Saba Lobjanidze, Bartosz Slisz and Luis Abram, who were with their national teams competing in their continental championships. Stian Gregersen, a Designated Player, made the bench. Atlanta United is 2-5-4 in its history when it doesn’t start a DP.

St. Louis thought it had taken a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute. Referee Filip Dujic and his assistant referee indicated no-goal but it wasn’t clear if it was because of an offside, a foul earlier on a St. Louis player, or a foul earlier than that Muyumba. After a review, Dujic ruled that Eduard Loewen had fouled Muyumba, which resulted in St. Louis getting the ball and starting its attack.

Gregersen subbed on for Morales to start the second half. It was Gregersen’s first appearance since June 2 against Charlotte. Gregersen received a yellow card within a minute for a hard challenge from behind on Joao Klauss.

St. Louis took a 1-0 lead in the 50th minute on a goal by Indiana Vassilev. Klauss outjumped Lennon at the backpost to reach a cross. Vassilev reached the ball before Wiley and sliced a left-footed shot into the lower right corner.

A sliding block by Cobb in the 57th minute stopped Atlanta United from going down 2-0 as St. Louis started putting Atlanta United under more pressure.

Atlanta United started to fight back.

Fortune hit the post in the 59th minute with a shot from 24 yards. A Thiare header from a corner kick was saved a minute later. Dax McCarty subbed on for Thiare in the 61st minute. Silva became the second striker and Fortune and Muyumba became dual attacking midfielders. A Rios shot was tipped over the crossbar in the 67th minute.

Atlanta United earned a penalty kick in the 69th minute when Gregersen was tackled by Nokkvi Thorisson in the 18-yard box.

Rios took the penalty. His first shot, low, slow and to the right, was saved by Roman Buerki. But Rios got to the loose ball before anyone else and punched it in to tie the match at 1 in the 71st minute. It was Rios’ third goal this season.

