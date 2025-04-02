Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Dallas

Dallas has nine goals, led by Luciano Acosta’s three. New England is last with two.

What does it mean? Atlanta United got its first goals from Designated Players Alexey Miranchuk and Miguel Almiron in last week’s 4-3 win against NYCFC, which may be a sign that manager Ronny Deila’s tactics are starting to be understood and executable. It will be interesting to see if Deila starts this week’s match choosing to use the three DPs plus Saba Lobjanidze in the positions he moved them to in the second half of the NYCFC match. Dropping Miranchuk to a central midfielder, moving Almiron from right wing to an attacking midfielder, and moving Lobjanidze from the left wing to the right wing brought out the best in each of them. Acosta has tormented Atlanta United, whether he’s been at D.C. United or Cincinnati.

Expected goals

Atlanta United has 10.3 expected goals. Philadelphia leads (13.2).

Dallas has 9.7 expected goals this season. New England is last (2.7).

What does it mean? Atlanta United should still feel slightly unlucky that it hasn’t score more goals that aren’t own goals. The positive news for supporters is it is producing chances. Dallas’ goals come from all over the field.

Goals allowed

Atlanta United has allowed 11 goals. St. Louis is first (2).

Dallas has allowed nine goals. Four teams are tied for last (12).

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s season-long pattern of making individual mistakes cost them three goals against NYCFC. Its 11 goals allowed are one less than the worst team in MLS. An opponent has yet to truly produce a moment of brilliance against Atlanta United to score, or break it down with a multi-pass sequence. If Atlanta United can reduce its errors ...

Expected goals allowed

Atlanta United has 8.8 expected goals allowed. Austin leads (4.8).

Dallas has 7.3 expected goals allowed. San Jose is last (13.1).

What does it mean? That Atlanta United should have given up eight goals, and an opponent hasn’t yet done much tactically to make those goals happen, shows how impactful Atlanta United’s mistakes have been.

Key passes

Atlanta United has 70 key passes, fifth most in the league. Orlando leads (78).

Dallas has 46 key passes. Toronto is last (31).

What does it mean? Atlanta United is scoring on one of every seven key passes. Dallas is scoring on one of every five key passes.

Shots

Atlanta United has 81 shots. San Jose leads (102).

Dallas has 63 shots. Toronto is last (43).

What does it mean? Atlanta United is scoring on one of every eight shots. Dallas is scoring on one of every seven.

Shots on goal

Atlanta United has 33 shots on goal, fourth most. San Jose leads (40).

Dallas has 23 shots on goal. Houston and New England are last (11).

What does it mean? Less than half, closer to one-third, of Atlanta United’s shots are on goal. Close to one-third of Dallas’ shots are on goal. It’s hard to score if you don’t put a greater ratio of shots on goal.

Shots allowed and shots on goal allowed

Atlanta United has allowed 64 shots, 31 on goal. Vancouver leads in shots allowed (44) and in shots on goal allowed (14).

Dallas has allowed 71 shots, 26 on goal. Charlotte has allowed the most shots (99), and Montreal leads in shots on goal allowed (36).

What does it mean? Atlanta United’s defense is one of the worst in the league in shots on goal allowed, which goes back to the individual mistakes. NYCFC created only one good scoring chance, other than the ones Atlanta United gave it.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple