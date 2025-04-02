Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Dallas

A by-the-numbers look at Atlanta United’s (2-2-2) match versus Dallas (3-2-1), scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United is 2-1-1 at home. Dallas is 2-0-1 on the road.
Goals
Atlanta United has 10 goals (two were own goals), led by Emmanuel Latte Lath’s five. Orlando leads with 15.
Dallas has nine goals, led by Luciano Acosta’s three. New England is last with two.
What does it mean? Atlanta United got its first goals from Designated Players Alexey Miranchuk and Miguel Almiron in last week’s 4-3 win against NYCFC, which may be a sign that manager Ronny Deila’s tactics are starting to be understood and executable. It will be interesting to see if Deila starts this week’s match choosing to use the three DPs plus Saba Lobjanidze in the positions he moved them to in the second half of the NYCFC match. Dropping Miranchuk to a central midfielder, moving Almiron from right wing to an attacking midfielder, and moving Lobjanidze from the left wing to the right wing brought out the best in each of them. Acosta has tormented Atlanta United, whether he’s been at D.C. United or Cincinnati.
Expected goals
Atlanta United has 10.3 expected goals. Philadelphia leads (13.2).
Dallas has 9.7 expected goals this season. New England is last (2.7).
What does it mean? Atlanta United should still feel slightly unlucky that it hasn’t score more goals that aren’t own goals. The positive news for supporters is it is producing chances. Dallas’ goals come from all over the field.
Goals allowed
Atlanta United has allowed 11 goals. St. Louis is first (2).
Dallas has allowed nine goals. Four teams are tied for last (12).
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s season-long pattern of making individual mistakes cost them three goals against NYCFC. Its 11 goals allowed are one less than the worst team in MLS. An opponent has yet to truly produce a moment of brilliance against Atlanta United to score, or break it down with a multi-pass sequence. If Atlanta United can reduce its errors ...
Expected goals allowed
Atlanta United has 8.8 expected goals allowed. Austin leads (4.8).
Dallas has 7.3 expected goals allowed. San Jose is last (13.1).
What does it mean? That Atlanta United should have given up eight goals, and an opponent hasn’t yet done much tactically to make those goals happen, shows how impactful Atlanta United’s mistakes have been.
Key passes
Atlanta United has 70 key passes, fifth most in the league. Orlando leads (78).
Dallas has 46 key passes. Toronto is last (31).
What does it mean? Atlanta United is scoring on one of every seven key passes. Dallas is scoring on one of every five key passes.
Shots
Atlanta United has 81 shots. San Jose leads (102).
Dallas has 63 shots. Toronto is last (43).
What does it mean? Atlanta United is scoring on one of every eight shots. Dallas is scoring on one of every seven.
Shots on goal
Atlanta United has 33 shots on goal, fourth most. San Jose leads (40).
Dallas has 23 shots on goal. Houston and New England are last (11).
What does it mean? Less than half, closer to one-third, of Atlanta United’s shots are on goal. Close to one-third of Dallas’ shots are on goal. It’s hard to score if you don’t put a greater ratio of shots on goal.
Shots allowed and shots on goal allowed
Atlanta United has allowed 64 shots, 31 on goal. Vancouver leads in shots allowed (44) and in shots on goal allowed (14).
Dallas has allowed 71 shots, 26 on goal. Charlotte has allowed the most shots (99), and Montreal leads in shots on goal allowed (36).
What does it mean? Atlanta United’s defense is one of the worst in the league in shots on goal allowed, which goes back to the individual mistakes. NYCFC created only one good scoring chance, other than the ones Atlanta United gave it.
