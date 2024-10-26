Atlanta United drops Game 1 to Inter Miami

The loss snapped Atlanta United’s three-match win streak.

Interim manager Rob Valentino wasn’t happy with how the goals were scored against his team but he was happy with the effort.

“They create so many different types of opportunities, so I can give them that, but those are the details in playoff games that make a difference,” he said. “But I think fatigue is a massive factor. The fact that these guys have been on six flights in five days. Like, I’m so proud of them. They battled, they fought, they scrapped, they had the first-minute goal, two injuries. They’re resilient, and I’m really proud of them.”

Explore Read more about Atlanta United here

Valentino’s lineup was familiar: striker Jamal Thiare, midfielders Alexey Miranchuk, Lobjanidze, Dax McCarty, Bartosz Slisz, Jay Fortune, fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador, centerbacks Derrick Williams and Stian Gregersen, and goalkeeper and captain Guzan. Ronald Hernandez was a late scratch from the roster because he suffered an illness Thursday night. Six of those were also in the starting lineup when Atlanta United defeated Inter Miami 3-1 at Chase Stadium earlier this season.

Atlanta United scored the first goal in its past three matches, all wins.

It didn’t on Friday.

The smoke from the pre-match pink fireworks hadn’t settled before a turnover by Slisz near the top of the 18-yard box was punished with a goal by Suarez in the second minute to give Miami a 1-0 lead. Slisz tried to pass to Lennon but it was intercepted by Diego Gomez, who passed it to Alba, who passed it between Lennon’s legs to Suarez, who slammed a shot with the outside of his right foot into the near corner.

Guzan said in hindsight he wishes that his teammates didn’t try to play it out of the back and instead did what they did most of the game and boot the ball down the field, clear their lines and move up the field.

“With these guys, you can’t give them these chances,” Guzan said.

Guzan dove to his right to stop a Messi one-timer from the top of the box a few minutes later.

Atlanta United had yet to have the ball in Miami’s end through the first eight minutes.

Lennon suffered a dislocation of his left shoulder during a duel with Gomez in the 17th minute. Luis Abram was subbed on in the 21st minute. The injury and sub resulted in Atlanta United changing formations to three centerbacks with Lobjanidze and Amador moving from fullbacks to wingbacks.

Guzan made another spectacular save of a Messi shot in the 26th minute to keep Atlanta United trailing 1-0. The ensuing corner kick deflected off a player’s head, hit the post and bounced back into the field.

Messi hit the post in the 29th minute. Guzan saved the follow up, a long-range shot from Marcelo Weigandt.

Gregersen was forced off with what appeared to be a right hamstring injury in the 33rd minute. He was replaced by Noah Cobb a minute later. Gregersen’s legs appeared to get tangled with Suarez’s during a duel. Gregersen won the duel, passed the ball and then sat down onto the turf.

Atlanta United was forced to change formation to using three centerbacks and two wingbacks. It’s not a formation they’ve played in a match in a few weeks.

“It changed everything,” Valentino said of the injuries.

Despite the one-sided match, Atlanta United struck with a goal by Lobjanidze, played in by Amador, in the 39th minute to tie it 1-1. It was the second time in three games that Amador has played a touch pass to Lobjanidze to run into. It was the third time in three games that Amador has assisted on a Lobjanidze goal. It was Lobjanidze’s 10th goal and Amador’s sixth assist this season.

Thiare was played in on goal in the first minute of first-half stoppage time but he hit his shot wide to the left. He turned to referee Allen Chapman begging that he was fouled.

Miami finished the half with 13 shots, five on goal, and 10 chances created, to Atlanta United’s three, one and three.

But the Five Stripes were still in the match.

Valentino increased his subs used total to four at the start of the second half by bringing on Tristan Muyumba and Xande Silva for Fortune and Miranchuk. Miranchuk had played the entirety of the previous matches against Orlando and Montreal. Fortune had played most of the previous two matches.

Guzan punched away a loose and dangerous ball in the box in the 56th minute from a Miami attack that started with a Muyumba turnover in the Herons’ half.

Miami broke through with a 25-yard strike by Alba that flew past two Atlanta United defenders into the right side of Guzan’s goal to give the hosts a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute. It started as a set piece. There wasn’t much Guzan could have done to stop it.

Despite the miles and the minutes and the types of goals allowed, Atlanta United still had chances in the final minutes to tie -- a Silva shot whistled just past the post -- while also thwarting attack after attack from Miami.

“On the whole, with everything we’ve faced, they’ve been so resilient,” Valentino said. “The game was a little bit chaotic in the way everything went, but these guys just keep showing up in those moments. And I’m really proud of that.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple — https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify — https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts — https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts … and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1

Oct. 19 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 1

Oct. 22 Atlanta United 2 (5), Montreal 2 (4) in wild card round

Oct. 25 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1 in playoffs, Game 1

Nov. 2 Inter Miami at Atlanta United in playoffs, Game 2

Nov. 9 Atlanta United at Inter Miami in playoffs, Game 3 (if necessary)