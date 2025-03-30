Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3: Inside the numbers

2 times in franchise history Atlanta United has rallied from two goals down to win. The first happened in 2018 at San Jose.

2 times in two matches that Atlanta United has benefited from an own goal. Both were caused by Saba Lobjanidze. NYCFC’s cut Atlanta United’s deficit to 3-2.

2 injuries for Atlanta United. Fullback Pedro Amador was a late scratch from the starting lineup with a quadriceps injury. Bartosz Slisz left during halftime because of a knee injury. Manager Ronny Deila said neither were serious.

2.2 expected goals for Atlanta United. NYCFC had 1.8.

3 assists for Lobjanidze this season. He leads the team.

3 of the team’s Designated Players scored, a first this season

4 individual errors that resulted in NYCFC’s three goals.

4 goals scored were a season high.

5 goals for Latte Lath. His goal in the 84th minute secured the win.

6 crosses for Atlanta United. NYCFC had eight.

7 corners for Atlanta United. NYCFC had one.

8 points from six matches for Atlanta United. It is five points behind first-place Miami and three points behind fourth-place Chicago.

13 key passes for Atlanta United, led by Miranchuk’s three. NYCFC finished with two.

14 shots for Atlanta United, including six on goal. NYCFC had eight and six.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple