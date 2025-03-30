Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3: Inside the numbers

A by-the-numbers look at Atlanta United’s 4-3 win against NYCFC on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
1 debut as a starter for Dominik Chong Qui, a 17-year-old. He became the second youngest player to start a match in franchise history.
1 goals for Alexey Miranchuk and Miguel Almiron, their first this season. Emmanuel Latte Lath had his first assist.
2 times in franchise history Atlanta United has rallied from two goals down to win. The first happened in 2018 at San Jose.
2 times in two matches that Atlanta United has benefited from an own goal. Both were caused by Saba Lobjanidze. NYCFC’s cut Atlanta United’s deficit to 3-2.
2 injuries for Atlanta United. Fullback Pedro Amador was a late scratch from the starting lineup with a quadriceps injury. Bartosz Slisz left during halftime because of a knee injury. Manager Ronny Deila said neither were serious.
2.2 expected goals for Atlanta United. NYCFC had 1.8.
3 assists for Lobjanidze this season. He leads the team.
3 of the team’s Designated Players scored, a first this season
4 individual errors that resulted in NYCFC’s three goals.
4 goals scored were a season high.
5 goals for Latte Lath. His goal in the 84th minute secured the win.
6 crosses for Atlanta United. NYCFC had eight.
7 corners for Atlanta United. NYCFC had one.
8 points from six matches for Atlanta United. It is five points behind first-place Miami and three points behind fourth-place Chicago.
13 key passes for Atlanta United, led by Miranchuk’s three. NYCFC finished with two.
14 shots for Atlanta United, including six on goal. NYCFC had eight and six.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
