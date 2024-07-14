Atlanta United has zero shots on goal, is shut out in Montreal

The defeat, combined with other results, saw Atlanta United drop from 10th place to 11th in the East. It will host NYCFC on Wednesday and Columbus on Saturday.

Interim manager Rob Valentino’s formation was composed of Daniel Rios at striker with Saba Lobjanidze, Xande Silva, Tristan Muyumba and Bartosz Slisz in the midfield, Brooks Lennon and Ronald Hernandez, in for Caleb Wiley, as the wingbacks, Stian Gregersen, Derrick Williams and Noah Cobb as centerbacks, and Brad Guzan in goal. It was the strongest lineup Valentino could field. The MLS transfer window opens Thursday.

Valentino spoke on Thursday about the need for the team stay compact defensively.

Atlanta United did that through the first half. Though Montreal took nine shots, just three were on goal and Guzan saved each.

Offensively, Atlanta United’s recent habit of slow first halves continued. It didn’t attempt a shot until Hernandez tried an overhead effort that didn’t reach the goal around the 36th minute. Atlanta United didn’t create a scoring chance in the first half.

Atlanta United fell behind 1-0 in the 51st header on a back-post header by Ruan, who wasn’t marked closely enough by Hernandez. There wasn’t an Atlanta United player withing five yards of Raheem Edwards on the cross, either.

Things got worse for Atlanta United four minutes later when Gregersen received his second yellow card for what appeared to be a shoulder-to-shoulder tackle and was ejected, reducing Atlanta United to 10 men for the remainder of the game. Gregersen will subsequently miss the next match. Both yellow cards given by referee Ted Unkel were “soft” calls. Gregersen’s first yellow was received in the 38th minute for an attempted tackle near the top of the 18-yard box.

Jamal Thiare and Jay Fortune subbed on for Rios and Silva in the 71st minute. Dax McCarty replaced Muyumba in the 78th minute.

Guzan made three difficult saves to give Atlanta United time to try to find a tying goal.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.