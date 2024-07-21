Stian Gregersen’s headers power Atlanta United past Columbus

League play will pause for the Leagues Cup. Atlanta United will host D.C. United on July 26 in its opening match in the tournament. League play will resume with Atlanta United at the L.A. Galaxy on Aug. 24.

Rob Valentino’s lineup was composed of striker Jamal Thiare, midfielders Xade Silva, Jay Fortune, Lobjanidze, Tristan Muyumba and Bartosz Slisz, fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Ronald Hernandez, centerbacks Gregersen and Derrick Williams, and goalkeepers Brad Guzan.

Atlanta United started well, particularly Silva. He forced a save and followed a few minutes later with a long run and cross-field pass to Slisz running down the right that resulted in another nervy moment for Columbus in the opening 10 minutes. A Thiare shot was saved at point-blank range by Nicholas Hagen in the 13th minute. Fortune played in Saba, who received the ball during a full sprint, but he couldn’t produce a shot in the 21st minute.

For all its good work Columbus struck first in the 36th minute when Diego Rossi tapped-in a cross that was deflected by a diving Guzan. The cross was played in by Alexandru Matan, who beat Lennon to the touchline. The sequence started with a turnover by Muyumba in Atlanta United’s defensive third of the field.

Atlanta United tied the match in the 60th minute on a header by Gregersen from a corner kick by Lobjanidze.

Gregersen’s second header was just like his first, a powerful header from 6-yards away. It came in the 76th minute. After he scored, he turned to the Supporters Section and saluted. He is the fourth player to score at least two goals in a match for the team this season.

