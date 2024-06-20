Thiago Almada thunderbolt lifts Atlanta United past D.C. United

Almada’s goal came from a 25-yard shot into the lower right corner. It started with him getting the ball near midfield and beating two players as he dribbled toward the goal before he unleashed a right-footed rocket in the 79th minute. It was Almada’s fifth goal this season.

Defensively, Valentino’s decision to switch to three centerbacks neutralized Christian Benteke, who scored a hat trick in the teams’ first meeting this season, and gave Atlanta United its fourth shutout.

Valentino selected centerbacks, Noah Cobb, Efrain Morales and Derrick Williams, with Caleb Wiley and Brooks Lennon as wingbacks, Tristan Muyumba, Dax McCarty and Almada in the midfield, Xande Silva on the wing and Daniel Rios at striker. Brad Guzan started in goal.

As was the case in the 2-2 draw against Houston in Atlanta United’s previous match, Valentino was without four starters because of international call-ups or injuries.

Almada received a yellow card in the 18th minute for dissent. Because of accumulation, he will be suspended for Saturday’s match at St. Louis.

The formation switch worked in the first half. Benteke was held to two shots, one on goal, and it was tame.

Offensively, Atlanta United put two shots on goal. One was a well-taken strike by Almada that as pushed away as it zeroed in on the lower left corner.

Atlanta United created two decent chances, both cut-back crosses by Wiley, in the opening minutes of the second half.

Jamal Thiare and Jay Fortune were subbed on for Rios and McCarty in the 65th minute.

Atlanta United’s best chance before scoring came when Almada played in Silva down the left. He took one touch too many and D.C. United’s Tyler Miller was able to come out and close down the angles enough to block the shot in the 77th minute.

And then came Almada’s goal, which started with good hold-up play by Silva at midfield, which gave teammates enough time to start to find spaces within D.C. United’s formation.

Unlike against Houston, which scored in the final minute in the draw, Atlanta United was able to close out the victory with disciplined defense in the final minutes, punctuated by a sliding block by Williams to deny Benteke from four yards away in the final seconds.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven in U.S. Open Cup

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.