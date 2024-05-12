Atlanta United winless streak in MLS reaches six with loss to D.C. United

Explore Read more about Atlanta United

Atlanta United knew that if it could defend Benteke it would give itself a chance to win what many considered to be a must-win match. Instead, the former Liverpool player bossed whomever tried to defend him, taking five shots and putting four on goal through 80 minutes. He consistently won headers with teammates typically the first to win possession.

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda selected a strong lineup, led by Giorgos Giakoumakis at striker, Almada at attacking midfielder, wingers Saba Lobjanidze and Edwin Mosquera, midfielders Tristan Muyumba and Bartosz Slisz, fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley, centerbacks Luis Abram and Noah Cobb, and Guzan.

D.C. United’s lineup was led by Benteke, the focal point of its offense.

Almada gave Atlanta United a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute when he converted a penalty kick, awarded after Giakoumakis was tackled in the box by Christopher McVey as both were reacting to a pass from Mosquera. It was Almada’s third goal this season.

D.C. United tied the match less than four minutes later when Benteke got in front of Cobb to put in a point-blank header in the 19th minute. The goal was too easy for D.C. United. It started with Benteke winning a header and D.C. United winning the second ball, then going down the pitch without being put under too much pressure. It was the third time this season that an opponent scored within seven minutes of Atlanta United scoring.

A Guzan save prevented Atlanta United from falling behind 2-1 in the 40th minute. The D.C. United attack started with a turnover by Muyumba in Atlanta United’s defensive third of the pitch.

Benteke struck again in the 45th minute, again with his head, to give D.C. United a 2-1 lead. Atlanta United defenders were chasing shadows as D.C. United worked its way down the field. Cobb deflected D.C. United’s first attempt to find Benteke but again its players got to the loose ball first. Jared Stroud put another cross to Benteke, who was open at the back post because Lennon was slow to cover for Cobb, who was getting up after he had kicked away the first cross.

Atlanta United created two chances in the first half, compared to D.C. United’s six.

In a curious move, Pineda put on Dax McCarty, a central midfielder, for Mosquera, a winger, to start the second half. Almada moved out to left wing.

Atlanta United tied the match at 2 in the 48th minute when a cross by Lobjanidze deflected off D.C. United’s Matti Peltola and into the goal. The sequence started when Muyumba created a turnover in D.C. United’s defensive third.

And, in what would have been a frustrating repetition had it not been for Atlanta United’s captain, Guzan was forced into a save less than a minute later when D.C. United created a turnover near the top of Atlanta United’s 18-yard box.

Atlanta United got lucky four minutes later when D.C. United’s Jacob Murrell sprinted unmarked into the 18-yard box before whiffing on a cross 10 yards from goal.

The third time proved costly.

Benteke scored his third in the 55th minute with a header from a corner kick to give D.C. United a 3-2 lead. It was the third time this season that an opponent scored within seven minutes of Atlanta United scoring.

Pineda put on more attacking players, Xande Silva and Daniel Rios, to try to produce the tying goal.

Almada won a free kick on the edge of the 18-yard box in the 84th minute. After a lot of time spent maneuvering players into and around D.C. United’s defensive wall, Almada’s shot bounced off it and away for a corner kick.

Atlanta United’s congested stretch of matches started with a 2-1 loss to Minnesota on March 4, continued with a win against Charlotte Independence in the U.S. Open Cup on March 7, and after Saturday’s match against D.C. United will continue at Cincinnati on Wednesday, at Nashville three days after that, at Charleston in the U.S. Open Cup on May 21, at home against Los Angeles FC on May 25, and at Inter Miami on May 29.

