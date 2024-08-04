Atlanta United knocked out of Leagues Cup by Santos Laguna

Failing to advance out of the Leagues Cup is another preseason objective that Atlanta United will not achieve. It has already been knocked out of the U.S. Open Cup and it is unlikely that it will move from ninth in the East to fourth in its nine remaining MLS matches. Atlanta United will resume play at L.A. Galaxy on Aug. 24.

Rob Valentino’s lineup was composed of Daniel Rios at striker with Xande Silva and Lobjanidze on the wings, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz and Jay Fortune in the midfield, Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador, making his first start, as the fullbacks, Stian Gregersen and Luis Abram as the centerbacks, and Josh Cohen in goal.

The first half was void of exciting moments. Both teams played as if they didn’t mind if the match went to penalty kicks.

Thiare replaced Rios to start the second half. Rios sat down on the turf in the final minutes of the first half and appeared to grab his right knee. He stood and walked off the field and appeared ready to re-enter the game when halftime occurred.

The game began to increase in fervor in the second half after the very dull first half.

A series of yellow cards were issued in the 55th minute to Silva, Muyumba and Santos Laguna’s Jordan Carillo and Antony Lozano after packs of players came together following a tackle by Gregersen. Yellow cards had already been issued to Lennon and Valentino in the 11th minute. Another was issued to Santos Laguna’s Santiago Nunez for a tackle of Silva in the 61st minute.

Edwin Mosquera and Matthew Edwards subbed on in the 71st minute for Muyumba and Amador. Lobjanidze moved from the wing and became the attacking midfielder.

A Lobjanidze header was saved in the 73rd minute. He was played in from a cross by Mosquera. It was Atlanta United’s first clear chance in the match that wasn’t from a set piece.

McCarty replaced Fortune in the 79th minute. Firmino replaced Silva in the 89th minute as penalty kicks loomed.

Thiare had a chance in the fourth minute of stoppage time after he was played in by Lobjanidze, but the angle was too tight to put a shot on goal.

