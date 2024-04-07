A first for Brad Guzan earns Atlanta United its first road point

Both teams were sloppy with the ball, not helped by playing on yet another ragged pitch put down in a baseball stadium so that NYCFC can have a home stadium. The teams combined for 42 shots, with Atlanta United putting six on target compared to NYCFC’s two.

Playing without leading scorer Giorgos Giakoumakis (knee), winger Xande Silva (adductor) and centerback Stian Gregersen (knee), manager Gonzalo Pineda selected Thiare at striker in his second start this season, Thiago Almada at attacking midfielder, Tyler Wolff and Saba Lobjanidze as the wingers, Tristan Muyumba and Bartosz Slisz as the central midfielders, Noah Cobb and Derrick Williams as the centerback pairing for the third consecutive match, Caleb Wiley and Brooks Lennon as the fullbacks, and Guzan in goal.

The first half was back and forth as neither team could keep possession of the ball on a patchy and narrow pitch.

NYCFC took a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick by Santiago Rodriguez in the 43rd minute. Rodriguez won the penalty because of an infraction by Muyumba, who made slight contact with his left shoulder in the 18-yard box. Rodriguez was gifted the ball near the top of the 18-yard box because of an errant pass by Wolff.

The awful play by both teams continued until Thiare tied the match at 1 with a header from a cross by Mosquera in the 65th minute. Atlanta United went down the pitch in two passes, one from Guzan to Edwin Mosquera on the right wing and then from Mosquera to Thiare at the back post. He left the match before play resumed, replaced by Derrick Etienne. Thiare appeared to be limping. It was Mosquera’s first assist this season. Etienne, normally a winger, slotted in at striker in a move forced because third-string striker Daniel Rios didn’t make the gameday roster.

Guzan denied Rodriguez in the 77th minute by getting his right hand on a swerving shot, deflecting the ball off the crossbar. Guzan then recovered and jumped onto the ball just before Rodriguez could get there for another attempt. Guzan made another key save in the 93rd minute to preserve the draw.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.