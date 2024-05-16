Atlanta United winless streak hits seven with loss at Cincinnati

Cincinnati’s goal was the result of the errors that Atlanta United can’t seem to stop making and may have been even more galling because it was very similar to one the team gave up a few days ago in a loss to D.C. United.

With the loss, Atlanta United (3-6-3) has taken just two points, and scored just one goal, in its first five road matches. It will play at Nashville on Saturday.

Explore Read more about Atlanta United here

His team playing its fourth match in a stretch of nine in 30 days, manager Gonzalo Pineda made a few changes to the starting lineup. Giakoumakis started at striker with Almada shifted from the middle to left wing and Saba Lobjanidze on the right. Dax McCarty, Jay Fortune and Bartosz Slisz were tapped in the midfield, Noah Cobb and Luis Abram as the centerbacks, Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley as the fullbacks, and Brad Guzan in goal. It was McCarty’s third start and Fortune’s second this season.

Cincinnati striker Kevin Kelsy was given his first start, which was important because like Christian Benteke, who scored three goals against Atlanta United last week, he offered a bigger target for the hosts.

Just as did Benteke did, Kelsy punished Atlanta United’s lack of attentiveness when he was left open at the back post to power in a header in the eighth minute to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead.

Cincinnati’s scoring sequence started when centerback Miles Robinson took the ball away from Almada, who was given the ball in a bad spot in Atlanta United’s defensive third, and dribbled into the 18-yard box. Robinson’s shot was blocked. Luciano Acosta reached the deflection just before it crossed the end line. Put under no pressure, he hit a cross to Kelsy. The goal was the result of all of Atlanta United’s issues for several seasons: a turnover in a dangerous spot, losing focus when thinking the ball was out, and not marking well.

Things got even worse for Atlanta United.

Almada sat down on the turf in the 15th minute and was replaced by Xande Silva. Almada was stepped on earlier in the match, which may have resulted in why he was subbed off.

Kelsy got open again on a corner kick in the 30th minute but the ball bounced off his hand before he scored, so the goal was waived off by referee Ted Unkel.

Pineda subbed on Stian Gregersen and Jamal Thiare for Lobjanidze and Fortune in the 62nd minute. Thiare’s inclusion resulted in the team using two strikers to compete with Cincinnati’s three centerbacks. Atlanta United has put in eight crosses to that point in the match. It also meant Atlanta United had three centerbacks.

Kelsy was replaced by Sergio Santos in the 64th minute. Tristan Muyumba and Edwin Mosquera came on for Silva and McCarty in the 74th minute.

Giakoumakis appeared to suffer a minor injury around the 75th minute but couldn’t be subbed off because the team had already used its allotment of five. He was able to jog but didn’t try sprinting. His and Robinson’s heads collided during an aerial dual in the 86th minute, resulting in trainers coming out to examine both. Because Giakoumakis may have sustained a concussion, Atlanta United was permitted to sub Daniel Rios in his place in the 89th minute.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.