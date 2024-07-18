Atlanta United wastes chance to defeat NYCFC, settles for draw

The dropped points kept Atlanta United (6-11-7) below the playoff line in the East with Columbus coming on Saturday.

Rob Valentino’s switched the formation from a back five to a back four. The lineup was composed of Rios as striker, Lobjanidze, Tristan Muyumba, Xande Silva, Dax McCarty and Slisz as midfielders, Lennon and Ronald Hernandez as fullbacks, Derrick Williams and Luis Abram as centerbacks, and Brad Guzan in goal.

Remember the loss at Montreal, when Atlanta United didn’t put a shot on goal for 90 minutes? What happened just five days ago felt like a year on Wednesday because…..

Atlanta United scored 21 seconds into the match when Rios put a shot past Matt Freese. Rios was played in by Lobjanidze, who ran onto a quick pass from Muyumba. It was Rios’ team-leading sixth goal this season, Lobjanidze’s fifth assist and Muyumba’s third. NYCFC hadn’t yet touched the ball before Atlanta United had its lead. The quickness of the goal beat the previous mark of 47 seconds set by Josef Martinez at Orlando on June 30, 2021.

A penalty kick in the 10th minute for Atlanta United was overturned after a lengthy review. Williams either was tripped or dove in the 18-yard box after Silva played a backheeled pass to him. Referee Lukasz Szpala ruled that Silva was offside when he moved back toward the ball, negating the penalty call.

Atlanta United increased its lead to 2-0 in the 38th minute with a close-range goal by Lobjanidze, who was first to reach a loose ball after Freese saved a shot by Silva. Lobjanidze toe-poked the ball into the opposite corner for his sixth goal. It was the second time this season that Lobjanidze had a goal and an assist in the same match.

Silva followed by hitting the post in the 43rd minute with a shot across the goal from 19 yards.

NYCFC cut Atlanta United’s lead to 2-1 in the 65th minute when Slisz gave away the ball in the 18-yard box. Monsef Bakrar took advantage of the one-on-one opportunity to end Atlanta United’s shutout attempt.

Jamal Thiare replaced Rios in the 68th minute. Jay Fortune and Luke Brennan subbed on for Muyumba and Lobjanidze in the 75th minute.

Lennon was called for penalty kick when he was judged to have pulled down Talles Magno in the 80th minute. Magno converted the kick in the 82nd minute to tie the match at 2. Replays showed Lennon did reach for Magno’s jersey but his reaction spoke more to theatrics than hindrance. However, the play made Szpala make a choice.

Atlanta United didn’t settle.

A Thiare header was saved off the line in the 85th minute. The potential wasn’t reviewed. Another attack was stopped by Freese. Brennan received a yellow card after he was judged to have dove in the box in the 95th minute. A Silva shot from 18 yards was saved in the 97th minute.

Atlanta United finished with 11 shots, eight on goal, to NYCFC’s 11 and five.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.