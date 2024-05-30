Saba Lobjanidze’s goals lift Atlanta United past Lionel Messi, Miami

Atlanta United (4-7-4) looked like a different team than the one that hadn’t won since March 31. Playing a different formation, its players were aggressive and smart with the ball and with their runs into spaces, and patiently focused when defending a Miami attack that featured standout players Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Atlanta United not only won, it dominated Miami and former manager Gerardo Martino on a hot, muggy night that required mid-half hydration breaks at Chase Stadium. It outshot the Herons, 26-12, put more shots on goal, 8-5, and finished with a higher expected goals total, 3.4-0.6.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda’s lineup included a change in formation to three in the back and with captain Thiago Almada serving in the role for the first time, along with Thiare as striker, Lobjanidze on the wing, Tristan Muyumba and Dax McCarty in the midfield, Derrick Williams, Stian Gregersen and Luis Abram as the centerbacks, Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley as the wingbacks, and Josh Cohen making his first start in goal in place of Brad Guzan. Bartosz Slisz was unavailable because of a prescheduled personal matter.

Pineda has typically selected just two centerbacks throughout his time as Atlanta United’s manager but with the offense struggling, he may have gone with three to try to make sure the defense was solid while giving the attack a chance to be more vertical with wingbacks and wingers playing off the central midfielders.

Atlanta United was lively early. It patiently played its way through Miami’s defense with a sequence ending with a Lennon shot going inches wide in the 10th minute. Atlanta United created 10 shots through the first 30 minutes, a more aggressive result than in past matches.

Atlanta United got its reward on its 14th shot when Lobjanidze hammered a shot from 22 yards into the upper left corner for a 1-0 lead in the 44th minute. It started with Muyumba intercepting a pass from Sergio Busquets in Atlanta United’s half. McCarty passed it to the Lobjanidze, who found Muyumba, who passed it back to Lobjanidze. No one moved to close him down. He kept dribbling before cutting in on his right foot for his third goal this season. It was Muyumba’s second assist.

Atlanta United limited Miami’s attack, which led MLS in goals, to three shots in the first half, none on goal. Atlanta United finished with 14 and four.

Lobjanidze struck with his left foot, again from 20 yards, to give Atlanta United a 2-0 lead in the 59th minute. It started with Almada getting away from four Miami players deep in Atlanta United’s half by passing the ball across the field to Lennon, who passed it to Lobjanidze. Just as on the first goal, no Miami player moved to close down Lobjanidze as he worked his way into a shooting position.

Messi cut Atlanta United’s lead to 2-1 three minutes later when Atlanta United was too slow to pressure him at the top of the box. His shot went past several players before finding the lower right corner.

Thiare reached out a long right leg to touch in a cross by Wiley and give Atlanta United a 3-1 lead in the 73rd minute. Almada and Wiley sliced through Miami’s tired defense to set up the score.

Pineda subbed on Noah Cobb and Edwin Mosquera for Williams and Lobjanidze, who tied Almada, Lennon and Muyumba for the team lead in chances created (3) in the 74th minute. Giorgos Giakoumakis and Jay Fortune subbed on for Thiare and McCarty in the 83rd minute. Ronald Hernandez subbed on for Almada in the 89th minute.

Atlanta United will host Charlotte on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The stadium will open to its full capacity.

