Atlanta United loses opener to Columbus

Columbus finished with more shots, 16-5, and expected goals, 2.2-0.6, in a match that seemed much like the two played here that was won by the Crew in November during the postseason.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda selected a lineup that consisted of striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, wingers Saba Lobjanidze and Xande Silva, central midfielders Tristan Muyumba and Bartosz Slisz, fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley, centerbacks Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams and Guzan. It was team debuts for Slisz, Williams and Gregersen.

Atlanta United’s defense was under pressure from the start. Guzan was forced into a save early as the Crew were frequently easily able to pass-and-move their way through Atlanta United’s lines.

Atlanta United maintained its focus for 26 minutes. As soon as the players switched off, Columbus pounced, taking advantage in the 27th minute when Cucho Hernandez scored from a cross by Diego Rossi. Rossi got behind Lobjanidze to reach pass from Yaw Yeboah. Gregersen was slow to move over to try to get to Rossi, who hit a low cross that curled away from Atlanta United’s goal. Columbus’ Jacen Russell-Rowe made a run past Gregersen to the front post past that drew Guzan, who deflected the cross, but the ball went to the unmarked Hernandez at the back post. Each of Atlanta United’s defenders and midfielders had slid to their right toward Yeboah. The goal was scored on Columbus’ eighth shot. Atlanta United had yet to take one as it continued to struggle against Columbus’ pressure.

Russell-Rowe hit the post a few minutes after Hernandez’s goal. Gregersen blocked another close-range shot taken by an open Columbus player a few minutes later.

The Crew finished the half with 12 shots, two on goal. Atlanta United finished with one and one.

Atlanta United started the second half well, with Almada finding Giakoumakis, whose shot went wide right.

But Columbus played a ball over all of Atlanta United’s lines on its ensuing possession. Farsi was tackled in the box by Gregersen, which resulted in a penalty kick after a video review.

Hernandez took the ball in the 54th minute and hit a hard shot to Guzan’s right. Guzan dove and stopped the shot. The deflection was cleared, keeping Atlanta United in the match. It was the fourth penalty kick saved by Guzan in his Atlanta United career and his first since 2019.

Atlanta United’s best chance to tie the score came in the 71st minute when Silva and Giakoumakis broke through. Silva drew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte toward him before laying the ball off to Giakoumakis. Trying to shoot from an uncomfortable angle, Giakoumakis’ effort hit Schulte’s right hand. It was just enough to deflect away the ball and end the threat.

Tyler Wolff and Jay Fortune came on for Silva and Muyumba in the 80th minute. Wolff played in Almada in the 90th minute. His curling shot was blocked out for a corner kick that Atlanta United couldn’t take advantage of.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 at Columbus, 2 p.m.

March 9 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.