Thiago Almada, Jamal Thiare score as Atlanta United defeats Toronto

While Almada’s team-leading sixth goal was a highlight, the win ended the team’s home winless streak at seven. Atlanta United (6-8-6) remains in the ninth and final playoff spot in the MLS Eastern Conference. It will play at New England on Wednesday and at Real Salt Lake on July 6.

Almada wasn’t the only player who may have had his home finale. Fullback Caleb Wiley is also of interest to Premier League power Chelsea, who would purchase the player and loan him to Strasbourg in France. Those negotiations aren’t as developed as those involving Almada, who would reportedly go to Botafogo in Brazil and then to Lyon in France. Both players are expected to play for their countries in the Olympics. The transfer window in France opens on Monday.

Interim manager Rob Valentino’s starting 11 included Almada and Wiley, as well as striker Daniel Rios, midfielders Xande Silva, Tristan Muyumba and Jay Fortune, centerbacks Stian Gregersen, Derrick Williams and Noah Cobb, wingback Brooks Lennon and goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Atlanta United’s attack was almost non-existent through the beginning of the match. Its only shot taken was blocked.

The Five Stripes should have felt some urgency after Toronto had a goal in the 25th minute taken off because Lorenzo Insigne was judged after a review to be offside on his header from six yards out.

Atlanta United took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Almada in the second minute of added time in the first half. Almada played a give-and-go with Rios near the top of the 18-yard box and then slotted a right-footed shot into the near post. Rios earned his first assist.

The goal came on Atlanta United’s first bona fide attack. The team had two shots in the previous 46 minutes, neither on goal, and had created just two chances.

Atlanta United’s habit of giving up a goal after restarts continued as soon as the second half kicked off.

Federico Bernardeschi ran onto a long pass from Insigne, cut to his left inside Wiley and then put a left-footed shot through a crowd of Atlanta United players and into the lower left corner to tie the match at 1 in the 46th minute.

Bartosz Slisz, back from the Euros, and Jamal Thiare subbed on in the 58th minute for Fortune and Rios.

Atlanta United began increasing its pressure. Silva and Thiare forced saves within two minutes.

Ronald Hernandez came on for Gregersen in the 75th minute. Atlanta United continued to use three centerbacks.

Atlanta United continued to apply pressure getting the winner in the final minute of stoppage time.

