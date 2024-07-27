Atlanta United falls in seven rounds of penalty kicks in Leagues Cup

The match also saw a penalty kick in regulation saved, a goalkeeper make two mistakes that resulted in one goal and a mistimed header that resulted in another D.C. United goal.

In penalty kicks, attempts by Brooks Lennon and Slisz were saved. D.C. United’s Mateusz Klich’s first penalty kick in round 1 was saved by Josh Cohen.

Atlanta United must defeat Santos Lagune on Aug. 4 in its next match or it will likely be eliminated from the group stage for the second consecutive year.

Rob Valentino’s lineup was composed of Rios at striker, Lobjanidze and Xande Silva on the wings, Jay Fortune, Slisz and Tristan Muyumba in the midfield, Lennon and Ronald Hernandez as the fullbacks, Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams as the centerbacks, and Cohen replacing Brad Guzan in goal.

Two Cohen mistakes resulted in D.C. United taking a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute. The first mistake was a shanked pass by Cohen when he was under no pressure. The ball went straight up into the air. Dom Badji headed to Christian Benteke. Cohen’s second mistake was not closing down Benteke quickly enough, who toe-poked a shot over him. There was a lengthy video review because Benteke was initially ruled offside. However, the review ruled that Williams kept Benteke onside.

Atlanta United tied the match at 1 on a header by Rios from a cross by Lennon in the 20th minute. Fortune got the attack started with a left-footed pass into space behind D.C. United’s backline that Lobjanidze ran onto. His cross was blocked. The ball came to Lennon, who hit a low, hard cross to Rios, who held off his defender long enough to put the ball into the lower right corner.

D.C. United took a 2-1 lead in the 25th minute on a comical goal. An Atlanta United shot was saved by Bono. He saw Jared Stroud streaking downfield. Running back toward his goal, Silva started pointing at Stroud, as Lennon, who was the only defender back, began to move toward him. Bono launched a pass. Lennon got into position to head it but mistimed his jump. The ball went off the back off his head and into space toward Atlanta United’s goal, where the only player remaining was Cohen. Stroud ran onto the loose ball and beat Cohen.

D.C. United increased its lead to 3-1 in the 32nd minute on a volley by Stroud into the upper right corner. With a nice bit of skill, Stroud trapped a cleared corner kick with the inside of his right foot and struck the ball again with the same foot before the ball hit the ground.

Lobjanidze’s curling right-footed shot cut D.C. United’s lead to 3-2 in the 38th minute.

Dax McCarty and Jamal Thiare subbed on for Fortune and Silva to start the second half. The subs resulted in Atlanta United moving from a 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2 formation

Thiare was tackled from behind by Chris McVey on a breakaway in the 47th minute and stayed down for several minutes in the mouth of D.C. United’s goal before he stood up and limped back up the field.

Rios was horsecollar tackled by Lucas Bartlett in the 60th minute attempting to reach a Lennon cross but no foul was called by referee Fernando Ramirez. The play was reviewed, which again took several minutes. After watching the play on a monitor, Ramirez changed his mind and called for a penalty kick. Slisz’s poor penalty kick, low and barely to his left, was stopped by Bono.

Pedro Amador made his debut in the 75th minute, replacing Muyumba.

Thiare won Atlanta United’s second penalty kick when he was tackled by Aaron Herrera in the 79th minute. Thiare had played a nice give-and-go with Lobjanidze when Herrera took him out with his right leg. Thiare and Lobjanidze were able to attack D.C. United’s defense because of a cross-field pass by McCarty into space.

Rios took the penalty and slammed it into the left corner to tie the match at 3 in the 81st minute.