L.A. Galaxy pulls away from Atlanta United in second half

Losing to the L.A. Galaxy, the Western Conference leaders, wasn’t a surprise. The defeat was important because while Atlanta United (7-12-7) remained in the ninth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with eight matches remaining, the six teams below it are two points or less behind. Atlanta United trails eighth-place Toronto by five points.

Playing its first match since Aug. 4, during which interim manager Rob Valentino said the team “100% got better during its training sessions”, Atlanta United’s lineup was composed of striker Jamal Thiare, wingers Saba Lobjanidze and Xande Silva, midfielders Jay Fortune, Dax McCarty and Bartosz Slisz, fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Amador, centerbacks Stian Gregersen and Williams, and Guzan. New signing Alexey Miranchuk made the bench and his debut in the second half. Midfielder Tristan Muyumba did not make the roster because of hip soreness that started on Friday.

Atlanta United was very dangerous on the counterattack in the first half, creating two goals that were disallowed because of offside calls against Thiare on the first and Silva on the second. Guzan saved the Galaxy’s three shots on goal.

Miranchuk was subbed on in the 61st minute for McCarty. Miranchuk played as a second striker beside Thiare.

The Galaxy countered by subbing in their newest signing, German standout Reus, as part of a three-player change that also included former Atlanta United player Miguel Berry coming on.

Williams was called for a handball in the 66th minute when he was fully stretched out to try to block a shot that glanced off his right arm. But Guzan dove to his left and saved Joseph Paintsil’s penalty to keep the match tied at 0.

Daniel Rios and Edwin Mosquera subbed on in the 72nd minute for Silva and Thiare.

The first Galaxy goal came a few minutes later after a long period in which it pressured Atlanta United.

Reus scored his goal in the 84th minute. He found a pocket of space between defenders in the 18-yard box. Guzan saved Reus’ first shot but he was the first to react and tapped in the rebound to give the Galaxy a 2-0 lead.

Miranchuk hit the crossbar in the 87th minute in a highlight from his first appearance.

