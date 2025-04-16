Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?

Films starring Nicolas Cage and Mark Wahlberg have begun production.
Recent productions that began shooting in Georgia including "By Any Means" starring Mark Wahlberg (left), "Murdaugh Murders" for Hulu starring Patricia Arquette (center) and the Amazon biopic "Madden" starring Nicolas Cage. AP

By
31 minutes ago

There has been no spring bloom in film and TV production in Georgia.

The numbers remain largely flat at 24 active productions, according to the Georgia film office tracker. That is comparable to last month and below the 36 from a year ago.

Madden,” an Amazon biopic featuring the late football coach and analyst John Madden starring Nicolas Cage, began shooting in February and is set to complete filming July 1.

ExploreNicolas Cage coming to Atlanta to shoot a film about John Madden

Mark Wahlberg’s historical drama “By Any Means” started filming April 14. It’s based on the true story of a mafia hit man (Wahlberg) hired off the books by J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI. He partners with a young Black special agent (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) to hunt down the men responsible for the murders of civil rights leaders in Mississippi in 1966. It is scheduled to shoot through May 22 based out of Pangaea Studios in Atlanta.

ExploreDetails about Mark Wahlberg's latest film shooting in Atlanta "By Any Means"

Hulu’s series “Murdaugh Murders” starring Patricia Arquette and Jason Clarke began shooting March 3 and will run through June 13 at Assembly Studios.

Amy Adams arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

There are a handful of other productions forthcoming. Apple TV+’s “Cape Fear” with Amy Adams and Javier Bardem has production dates from April 30 until Oct. 15. Nate Bargatze’s film “Breadwinner” is scheduled to run from May 19 to July 11 at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. Low-budget drama “The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd” is shooting in Columbus from May 5 to June 12.

One big film wrapped the past month: “Scream 7,” which was dogged with controversy after firing Melissa Barrera over pro-Palestine social media posts and led to Jenna Ortega also departing. At the same time, the film brought back several actors from earlier “Scream” films such as Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Scott Foley and Matthew Lillard. ABC’s “Will Trent,” which was recently given a fourth season, finished shooting Season 3.

ExploreSeason 3 preview: Can Will Trent mend fences after season 2 betrayal?

The Georgia Film Office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the state office.

If a company requests that a production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. The only production that appears to have a false name on the Georgia Film Office list is “Santa Maria,” which is actually “Madden.”

WHAT STARTED BETWEEN MARCH 12 and APRIL 15

“AEW Dynamite/Collision,” wrestling program, Season 7, TNT/Max

“By Any Means,” Mark Wahlberg historical drama

“Murdaugh Murders,” Hulu scripted series

“Murder at the Homestead,” TV movie

“Madden,” Amazon biopic about John Madden starring Nicolas Cage

“Reasonable Doubt,” scripted series, Season 3, Hulu

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN MARCH 12 and APRIL 15

‘Black Sheep,” TV movie

“Cutlers Court,” Season 2, syndicated judge show

“For My Man,” reality show, Season 9, TV One

“I Got a Story to Tell,” Season 2 scripted anthology series, Tubi

“Rolling Loud,” movie starring Owen Wilson and Matt Rife

“Scream 7,” part of the “Scream” franchise

“Will Trent,” ABC, Season 3

Active films and TV shows in Georgia as of April 15, 2025.

PAST MONTHLY UPDATES

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

