What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?

Mark Wahlberg’s historical drama “By Any Means” started filming April 14. It’s based on the true story of a mafia hit man (Wahlberg) hired off the books by J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI. He partners with a young Black special agent (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) to hunt down the men responsible for the murders of civil rights leaders in Mississippi in 1966. It is scheduled to shoot through May 22 based out of Pangaea Studios in Atlanta.

Hulu’s series “Murdaugh Murders” starring Patricia Arquette and Jason Clarke began shooting March 3 and will run through June 13 at Assembly Studios.

There are a handful of other productions forthcoming. Apple TV+’s “Cape Fear” with Amy Adams and Javier Bardem has production dates from April 30 until Oct. 15. Nate Bargatze’s film “Breadwinner” is scheduled to run from May 19 to July 11 at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. Low-budget drama “The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd” is shooting in Columbus from May 5 to June 12.

One big film wrapped the past month: “Scream 7,” which was dogged with controversy after firing Melissa Barrera over pro-Palestine social media posts and led to Jenna Ortega also departing. At the same time, the film brought back several actors from earlier “Scream” films such as Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Scott Foley and Matthew Lillard. ABC’s “Will Trent,” which was recently given a fourth season, finished shooting Season 3.

The Georgia Film Office provides an ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies are not obligated to update the state office.

If a company requests that a production stay off the list or asks to use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige. The only production that appears to have a false name on the Georgia Film Office list is “Santa Maria,” which is actually “Madden.”

WHAT STARTED BETWEEN MARCH 12 and APRIL 15

“AEW Dynamite/Collision,” wrestling program, Season 7, TNT/Max

“By Any Means,” Mark Wahlberg historical drama

“Murdaugh Murders,” Hulu scripted series

“Murder at the Homestead,” TV movie

“Madden,” Amazon biopic about John Madden starring Nicolas Cage

“Reasonable Doubt,” scripted series, Season 3, Hulu

WHAT WRAPPED BETWEEN MARCH 12 and APRIL 15

‘Black Sheep,” TV movie

“Cutlers Court,” Season 2, syndicated judge show

“For My Man,” reality show, Season 9, TV One

“I Got a Story to Tell,” Season 2 scripted anthology series, Tubi

“Rolling Loud,” movie starring Owen Wilson and Matt Rife

“Scream 7,” part of the “Scream” franchise

“Will Trent,” ABC, Season 3

