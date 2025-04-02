Breaking: Atlanta police say woman made fake 911 call prior to Young Scooter’s death
ABC’s Atlanta-shot ‘Will Trent’ is a virtual lock for a fourth season

Ratings remain sold for the broadcast crime procedural
"Will Trent," an ensemble cop drama starring Ramon Rodriguez and Gina Rodriguez (no relation), is pulling in solid ratings in its third season. (Disney/Wilford Harewood)

By
1 hour ago

The Atlanta-based cop drama “Will Trent” is almost certainly going to get renewed for a fourth season based on its solid ratings performance.

An announcement will likely be made soon. Last year, ABC gave “Will Trent” a renewal on April 9.

ABC so far has only renewed two of eight scripted series: award-winning comedy “Abbott Elementary” and hot new drama “High Potential.”

“The Connors,” the “Roseanne” spinoff, is wrapping for good after seven seasons and ABC has commissioned one new scripted series: “9-1-1: Nashville.”

Of the other five scripted series, three are safe based on their ratings: “Grey’s Anatomy,” the original “9-1-1″ and “The Rookie.” Deadline.com said the other two scripted shows — Tim Allen’s new comedy “Shifting Gears” and the light drama “Doctor Odyssey” — are on the bubble.

“Will Trent,” which aired its 12th of 18 scheduled episodes April 1, has become a consistent performer for the network.

Both its same-day Nielsen ratings and those that include one week of DVR usage are up from season three. The show draws almost 7 million viewers a week on regular TV. This doesn’t include streaming figures, which Hulu does not release, but “Will Trent” was ranked No. 15 among all programs on Hulu on the morning of April 2. (”American Idol” was No. 1.)

“Will Trent,” which is based out of Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross and shoots all over metro Atlanta, this season brought in a new regular played by Gina Rodriguez (”Jane the Virgin,” “Not Dead Yet”) as a feisty Fulton County assistant district attorney. And since Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) and Will Trent (Ramon Rodriguez, no relation to Gina) are no longer an item, the writers brought in Scott Foley (”Felicity,” “Scandal”) as a love interest for Angie.

The show is based on books by Atlanta author Karin Slaughter. The Will Trent character has appeared in at least 12 of her novels.

A television show based on Slaughter’s 2017 bestselling book “The Good Daughter,” is currently filming in Georgia.

Scott Foley's plays a new potential love interest for Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) partway through season 3 of "Will Trent" on ABC. ABC

Credit: ABC

WHERE TO WATCH

“Will Trent”

8 p.m. Tuesdays on ABC, available the next day on Hulu

