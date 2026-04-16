Arts & Entertainment What to expect at new Atlanta cultural hub debuting for FIFA World Cup The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs unveils plans for ATL Culture House. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks at a news conference in the space that will host the ATL Culture House at The Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By DeAsia Paige 1 hour ago Share

The Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs formally announced the ATL Culture House, a multidisciplinary cultural hub launching during FIFA Word Cup this summer. Plans for the new space were revealed during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The roughly 23,000-square-foot space will be located inside The Center, the former CNN Center. Coinciding with the eight World Cup matches to be held in Atlanta, the ATL Culture House will have eight activations on the following days: June 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 30 and July 6 and 14.

ATL Culture House, bolstered by a $500,000 investment from the city, will feature live performances, artist workshops, film screenings, community conversations and youth events across the eight activations. Adriane Jefferson, director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, described the space as a “defining moment” for Atlanta. ATL Culture House is the first original initiative spearheaded by Jefferson, who began her role last year. Atlanta Director of Cultural Affairs Adriane Jefferson speaks at a news conference in the space that will host the ATL Culture House at The Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) “Atlanta isn’t just a city that participates in culture. We are a city that creates culture, and everybody else follows us,” Jefferson said during Wednesday’s press conference at The Center. “Everybody else emulates us. And so we really set the trend.”

Here’s what to expect from the forthcoming ATL Culture House.

Significant community involvement Programming at the ATL Culture House will be partially curated by community partners, Jefferson noted during Wednesday’s press conference. Other events will be commissioned by her office. Two weeks ago, the Office of Cultural Affairs launched an open call that yielded nearly 400 applications. The application period closed Wednesday. Jefferson’s office is reviewing proposals, and those selected will be notified by April 29. A programming schedule will be announced May 7. “We are intentionally looking at people who can understand the depth of Atlanta’s history and culture. We also want interdisciplinary arts,” Jefferson said when asked by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about selection criteria. “We want everything from music to fashion to even innovation and creative entrepreneurship.” Both Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (center right) and Director of Cultural Affairs Adriane Jefferson said they want Atlantans to feel the ATL Culture House at The Center is their own despite the promotional events coinciding with the expected influx of tens of thousands of visitors in town for the World Cup. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) At Wednesday’s press conference, Jefferson was joined by Mayor Andre Dickens, who said the project embraces the city’s mission of forming infrastructure for creatives.

“I was a student at Georgia Tech in 1996 when the Olympics were here. … I remember that the highways were empty, and people said, I’m leaving the town … because it’s gonna be all these folks from around the world. I don’t want y’all to do that. I want you to enjoy Atlanta while others enjoy Atlanta.” NBA star Jaylen Brown will be involved The ATL Culture House will feature a fashion installation for 741, the footwear and apparel brand of Boston Celtics star and Marietta native Jaylen Brown, pictured during a game earlier this month. (Aaron Gash/AP) Some programming components for the ATL Culture House are already finalized: A fashion installation by 741, a footwear and apparel brand from Boston Celtics star and Marietta native Jaylen Brown

A cultural archive presentation by Atlanta rap historian and influencer Nuface

Participation from the Atlanta Opera and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Other features include an immersive art experience, a music lounge and a performance stage sponsored by Amazon.