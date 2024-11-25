Dax McCarty’s MLS career comes to a bittersweet end

McCarty implied that his decision won’t change. He said he had already cried his tears when he came to the conclusion and announced in August that this season would be it.

That it ended without a trophy … McCarty said was bittersweet.

“You don’t really know how to feel,” he said. “Gratitude, mostly, but of course really disappointed it didn’t end the way we all wanted it to end, which was with a trophy. And we really started to believe, and we did believe it could happen.”

His final line: 72 minutes, 34 seconds, 84.1% passing accuracy, one successful tackle, five times he won possession. He said it was a typical McCarty line.

McCarty’s journey started at Dallas before continuing at D.C. United, Red Bulls, Chicago and Nashville. McCarty signed with Atlanta United as a free agent before this season.

McCarty yo-yoed in and out of the starting lineup under Gonzalo Pineda and then Rob Valentino. McCarty expressed some professional frustration that he wasn’t playing more.

Valentino turned to McCarty in the playoffs and he delivered, helping Atlanta United upset Inter Miami in the first round.

“Someone that instantly commands respect, somebody that probably even more so than others, because he’s been in a bunch of other lockers, right?” Guzan said of McCarty. “He’s seen a lot of personalities and whatnot. And so, when you have someone like that, that one, knows the league, but then two, that knows kind of how Major League Soccer locker rooms work and how they go and how they tick …”

As McCarty walked off the field for the final time, the more than 40 family members who were there applauded. McCarty grew up in nearby Winter Park.

“You look up in the stands and it ends where it began with my family around, and my parents there and my brother there, and some of my best friends I grew up with there, and my kids there, and I think just really felt a lot of gratitude in the moment and a lot of pride,” he said.

