Deila said he’s not sure if the past two matches, both on the road, will be enough to help the team gain momentum to make up a 10-point gap separating it from the nine-team playoff field.

But Saturday’s performance gives him hope that the team, though still winless through 11 matches on the road, is doing some things better as it begins a stretch of three consecutive home matches Wednesday.

“The future has to show that,” he said. “Just off the performances and the character, I haven’t seen that in the team away in the last games. It was OK against (D.C. United). Today it was a team again, really good team, and that’s what I have to build on.”

The PK was the team’s only shot on goal in the second half despite chasing the result for the final 42 minutes of regulation. That came after putting just one shot on goal at D.C. United. So, winless in five should be considered fair.

Atlanta United limited Toronto to 0.8 expected goals, the second consecutive match the defense did enough to keep the team in a match. It had allowed nine goals in the three matches before D.C. United that started the five-match winless streak.

“If you have the basic hard work today and the organization, then we have the quality to beat anybody in the league,” Deila said. “Everything is possible, but I’m not looking forward at all. I’m looking day by day. I see behaviors and I see values. In the end, it’s about that. It’s about, ‘Who are we? What do we want to show?’ Today is something I’m proud of, whether we had lost today or we had won. Doesn’t matter for me. That will come, but this basic thing has to be there. I’m very pleased with a lot of things that happened today.”

Atlanta United’s less experienced players had a key role in Saturday’s draw.

Jayden Hibbert, making his first start, finished with four saves and put himself in position to start Wednesday against Chicago if Brad Guzan — who had surgery Tuesday to repair a broken cheekbone — isn’t ready.

“I thought we were extremely organized today in our shape,” said Hibbert, who was selected in the 2024 draft.

“The right side was really good, and you see connections forming there. Just being able to take these road points into home victories and continue that trend upward. We’re on the change here in Atlanta.”

Brennan, a Homegrown, played left wing for the final 25 minutes, his longest stretch this season.

“Luke is very talented,” Deila said. “I like him a lot. He has speed. He’s good one-on-one. He did an action today that gave us a point. I’m looking forward. I am conscious about him because I think he should get more chances.”

Efrain Morales, another Homegrown, made his second consecutive start as Luis Abram’s partner at centerback. Morales again impressed, finishing with nine clearances, two interceptions, two recoveries and one chance created.

“If we’re going to be a champion team, we need local players that understand what Atlanta is and the values,” Deila said. “Every football player in Atlanta can see it is possible to get into our fantastic club, but they need to improve.”

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0

April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0

May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1

May 14 Atlanta United 1, Austin 1

May 17 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta United 0

May 25 Atlanta United 4, Cincinnati 2

May 28 Atlanta United 3, Orlando 2

May 31 Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 0

June 12 NYCFC 4, Atlanta United 0

June 25 Columbus 3, Atlanta United 1

July 5 Atlanta United 0, D.C. United 0

July 12 Atlanta United 1, Toronto 1

Wednesday vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

Saturday vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 9 p.m., Apple

Oct. 11 at Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple