“Nobody in this team is good enough when they cannot be maximum what they are,” Deila said. “So that’s why, and I think it’s a big chance that he’s back again on Wednesday.”

Hibbert made four saves and completed 84.1% of his passes in his first MLS start. Deila said that Hibbert showed that he’s a natural footballer with a strong leg that enabled him to make a passes over Toronto’s last line.

“He’s a talent to see in the future,” Deila said.

Injury updates. Centerback Derrick Williams, who has missed the past three matches because of a foot injury, trained with the team Monday. Centerback Stian Gregersen also returned. He has missed the past 12 matches because of a quadriceps injury.

Luis Abram and Efrain Morales have formed a partnership in the past two matches that Deila said he likes. The team has given up two goals in the two matches.

“I think Efra continued, a lot of aggression,” Deila said. “Luis has really stepped up with that. And the two fullbacks are different, especially now the last game. I’m very happy with the whole defense, especially the two centerbacks.”

Signing. Deila said the team hopes that new signing Enea Mihaj will join the team this week. They are waiting on his visa to be approved.

Mihaj is a 26-year-old centerback who has 215 club appearances.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0

April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0

May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 10 Chicago 2, Atlanta United 1

May 14 Atlanta United 1, Austin 1

May 17 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta United 0

May 25 Atlanta United 4, Cincinnati 2

May 28 Atlanta United 3, Orlando 2

May 31 Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 0

June 12 NYCFC 4, Atlanta United 0

June 25 Columbus 3, Atlanta United 1

July 5 Atlanta United 0, D.C. United 0

July 12 Atlanta United 1, Toronto 1

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 9 p.m., Apple

Oct. 11 at Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple