Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey takes leave of absence after cancer diagnosis

Director of Soccer Operations Chris Henderson and Vice Presidents Skate Noftsinger and Dimitrios Efstathiou will oversee operations of the MLS franchise in Lagerwey’s absence.

Lagerwey was hired from Seattle, which he led to two MLS titles and a CONCACAF Champions League, to lead Atlanta United in November 2022.

The team failed to make the playoffs in 2023, made them in 2024 by beating Montreal and Inter Miami, and are on pace to not qualify this season.

Under Lagerwey, the team has spent $23 million to expand its training ground and realigned its front office with several hires, including Noftsinger to lead business, Henderson to lead the soccer side, including transfers, and Javier Perez as a director of methodology to try to better coordinate the teams in the academy and Atlanta United 2.

“On behalf of myself, Atlanta United, and the entire Blank family of businesses, we stand fully behind Garth and his family as they navigate this difficult challenge,” Arthur M. Blank, owner and chairman of Atlanta United, said in a statement provided by the club. “Garth’s resilience and optimism are part of what makes him such an exceptional leader, and I know he’ll carry those strengths in the days ahead. I have complete confidence in our leadership team and players as we navigate this transition together. We all look forward to welcoming Garth back in the future and will be praying for him and his family’s continued strength, and a smooth recovery.”