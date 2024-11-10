Atlanta United shocks Miami, advances in MLS playoffs

Interim manager Rob Valentino made one change to the starting lineup that he used in Game 2. Tristan Muyumba replaced Jay Fortune, who suffered two ankle injuries. Fortune made the game day roster. Valentino changed the formation from two centerbacks to three. The rest of the starting 11 was composed of Thiare, midfielders Alexey Miranchuk, Dax McCarty and Slisz, wingbacks Saba Lobjanidze and Pedro Amador, centerbacks Derrick Williams, Luis Abram and Ronald Hernandez, and goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Atlanta United came close to opening the scoring in the 15th minute when Thiare hit the post with a shot. Miranchuk hit a pass over Miami’s backline to Amador, who one-timed a left-footed cross that Thiare was able to get a boot on at the near post.

Miami took a 1-0 lead when Matias Rojas was first to reach a parried save by Guzan of a Messi shot in the 17th minute. Guzan’s stop was superb but the ball bounced right to Rojas.

But Atlanta United was not going to meekly go out.

Thiare hammered a shot past Drake Callender from 17 yards to tie the match at 1 in the 19th minute. It was Thiare’s first goal in the playoffs. It was assisted by McCarty, who passed it toward Miranchuk, whose run toward goal drew the defenders toward him and opened the space for Thiare.

The trio hooked up again with Thiare making it 2-1 in the 21st minute. McCarty played another pass over to the top to Miranchuk, who squared a pass to Thiare to one-time another shot.

Miami appeared to tie the match at 2 on a goal by Diego Gomez but an assistant referee threw up his flag late for an offside, erasing the goal.

Guzan dove to his left to save a deflected Messi shot in the 34th minute. A few minutes earlier, Luis Suarez faked being tripped by Guzan to try to win a penalty kick. The two players, standing feet apart, then began gesturing toward each other after the referee had waved to play on. Suarez had tried to get Guzan thrown out by embellishing contact early in the second half of Game 1. Guzan denied Suarez again from close range in stoppage time to send Atlanta United into halftime with a 2-1 lead.

AP AP

Miami finished the half with 12 shots, four on goal, compared with Atlanta United’s three and two. Messi and Suarez combined for eight shots, three on goal. Miami created 10 chances compared with Atlanta United’s two.

Miami put Atlanta United under pressure to start the second half. Guzan stopped a goal-line header at the back post, causing the ball to roll across the mouth of the goal and out for a corner kick.

Valentino subbed on Fortune and centerback Stian Gregersen for McCarty and Muyumba in the 60th minute. Hernandez moved to right wingback with Lobjanidze playing as a second striker and possible target should Atlanta United try to counterattack. Miami manager Gerardo Martino subbed on Leo Campana for Benjamin Cremaschi.

Miami got its tying goal in the 65th minute when Messi got between Gregersen and Hernandez to power a header past Guzan. It was Messi’s first goal in the series. Campana shoved Guzan in the back after the goal and Suarez, always ready to bite on controversy, rushed over to get into Guzan’s face.

Slisz gave Atlanta United a 3-2 lead in the 76th minute with a powerful header from a pass by Amador. It was Silva’s first goal in the playoffs and Amador’s fourth assist in the playoffs and eighth this season.

Miami players were upset because Tomas Aviles had fallen to the ground with what appeared to be an injury. Atlanta United was under no obligation to stop playing.

Xande Silva and Daniel Rios subbed on for Williams and Thiare in the 77th minute. Silva quickly win a free kick on the edge of the 18-yard box.

Noah Cobb, who subbed on for Miranchuk in first minute of stoppage time, cleared a shot off the line in the 92nd minute to keep Atlanta United’s lead.

Messi was fouled 25 yards from goal, in the center of the pitch, in the 92nd minute to set up a free kick and possible last chance to tie the match. His shot hit Atlanta United’s wall.

