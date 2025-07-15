“We have shown before what we can do at home,” he said on Monday. “And with that kind of performance and the attitude, we are able to beat anybody away and home. You have to do it again.”

If Atlanta United turns into a firefly — and it seems probable considering the team has one two-match winning streak this season — its season may be over soon.

After taking two points from its past two matches, both on the road, the team has 19 points and is 10 points below the playoff line with 13 matches remaining. Chicago is one of the two teams between Atlanta United and qualifying for the postseason. Charlotte, coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, is in that final playoff spot.

A victory over Chicago could potentially cut Atlanta United’s gap to six. A win on Saturday could cut that gap to a very manageable three. Charlotte hosts D.C. United on Wednesday. New England, in 10th place with 25 points, will play at Red Bulls on Wednesday.

That probability will depend upon Atlanta United’s players showing Deila the same fight on Wednesday against Chicago as they showed against Toronto.

“Stars, they do it over and over again,” Deila said. “And that’s what we need now. The basics have to be there, and that is the attitude and the fight, and the recovery runs and no shortcuts anywhere. We have to develop the last third of the pitch to create more.”

Creating more has been one of Atlanta United’s many problems all season. Though it did earn the 1-1 draw at Toronto with Emmanuel Latte Lath’s penalty kick in the 11th minute of stoppage time, it was the team’s only shot on goal in the half. The team finished with three shots on goal. It put just one shot on goal in the previous match, a 0-0 draw at D.C. United.

“We think about the points as important, but the problem for me is how the team is doing for the performance,” Latte Lath said. “I spoke with the guys. Performance is important. If we do our jobs, the points will come. I don’t know how, I don’t know when, but they will come. So now we focus on the performance, and obviously we hope to take a few points.”

Do your job. Don’t be a firefly.

Whatever works at this point.

