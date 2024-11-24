Atlanta United’s season ends with loss to Orlando in MLS playoffs

The match and the result were very similar to most of those played by Atlanta United before it started its recent run with a 2-1 win against New York Red Bulls on Oct. 5. Atlanta United would get into positive positions but the execution, whether it was the final run, pass or shot, went missing. There were also injuries. Striker Jamal Thiare was forced off before the end of the first half. Daniel Rios, who replaced him, was forced off after just a few minutes. The goal Atlanta United conceded, like so many others, could be chalked up to bad luck, or a good bounce for Orlando.

Atlanta United failed to win a trophy for the fifth consecutive season and heads into an offseason that is arguably the most important in franchise history. President Garth Lagerwey must hire a new technical director to replace Carlos Bocanegra, who was fired in September, manager to replace Gonzalo Pineda, who was fired in June, and two Designated Players are likely to be signed.

Interim manager Rob Valentino selected mostly the same starting lineup and formation as he used in the decisive Game 3 at Inter Miami. It was composed of Thiare, midfielders Alexey Miranchuk, Jay Fortune, Bartosz Slisz and Dax McCarty, wingbacks Saba Lobjanidze and Pedro Amador, centerbacks Stian Gregersen, Derrick Williams and Luis Abram, and goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who made his 300th MLS appearance in regular season and playoff matches. The only changes were Gregersen for Ronald Hernandez, and Fortune for Tristan Muyumba.

Thiare went down twice, the second time in the 28th minute, before he sluggishly limped off the pitch to be examined by trainers. The injury to his left leg happened when he collided with an Orlando. He came back on in the 30th minute but didn’t look like he could sprint if needed, which was a key ingredient to Atlanta United’s counterattack.

Orlando took a 1-0 lead when Ramiro Enrique poked in a loose ball on a corner kick in the 39th minute. The corner kick hit Gregersen in the chest and bounced to Enrique, whose shot deflected off Thiare.

Thiare sat down on the turf for the third time in the 41st minute. Rios replaced him in the 43rd minute. The move forced Valentino to have one of his substitution windows.

Atlanta United finished the half without a shot on goal.

Rios had to be subbed off after suffering a possible concussion in the opening seconds of the second half when he attempted to block a long pass. The ball struck him in the face. Rios was replaced by Ronald Hernandez, who moved to right wingback. Lobjanidze became the striker. Because it was a possible concussion that forced the substitution, Atlanta United had four subs remaining. Rios totaled six minutes.

Valentino subbed Xande Silva for McCarty in the 69th minute.

His team still without a shot on goal, Valentino took off one of the three centerbacks, Gregersen, and subbed on midfielder, Tristan Muyumba, in the 73rd minute.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple — https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify — https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts — https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts … and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1

Oct. 19 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 1

Oct. 22 Atlanta United 2 (5), Montreal 2 (4) in wild card round

Oct. 25 Inter Miami 2, Atlanta United 1 in playoffs, Game 1

Nov. 2 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 1 in playoffs, Game 2

Nov. 9 Atlanta United 3, Inter Miami 2 in playoffs, Game 3

Nov. 24 Atlanta United at Orlando in Eastern Conference semifinals, 3:30 p.m.