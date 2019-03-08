X

Here are more than 80 women-owned metro Atlanta restaurants and food businesses

Slutty Vegan Chef and Owner Pinky Cole in Westview. Photo credit- Mia Yakel.

International Women’s Day on Mar. 8 celebrates women and the work they do every day. This year’s #BeBoldForChange campaign focuses on promoting educational opportunities and professional advancement for women around the world.  

Here, we list some of the women-owned restaurants, culinary and beverage businesses throughout metro Atlanta, in honor of International Women’s Day.

Restaurants

The Albert. 918 Austin Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-872-4990, thealbertatlanta.com.

Anna's BBQ. 1976 Hosea L Williams Dr. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-6976, annasbbqrestaurantatlanta.com.

Arepa Mia. Sweet Auburn Curb Market, 209 Edgewood Ave. SE. Atlanta, 404-880-8575 and 10 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates, 404-600-3509.  arepamiaatlanta.com.

Babette's Cafe. 573 Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-523-9121, babettescafe.com/

Bacchanalia and Star Provisions. 1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-365-0410, starprovisions.com/bacchanalia.

Bellina Alimentari. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. 404-330-9933, bellina-alimentari.com.

Busy Bee Cafe. 810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-525-9212, thebusybeecafe.com/

Buttermilk Kitchen. 4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 678-732-3274, buttermilkkitchen.com.

Cafe Sunflower. 2140 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, 404-352-8859 and 5975 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-256-1675.

cafesunflower.com.

Callie's Hot Little Biscuit. 1004 Virginia Ave. NE Atlanta. 404-330-8285, facebook.com/pg/callieshotlittlebiscuitatlanta.

The Canteen. 75 5th St., Atlanta. thecanteenatl.com/

Chai Yo. 3050 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-464-7980, chaiyoatl.com/

Chef Linda Harrell of Cibo e Beve. Photo credit- Mia Yakel.

Cibo e Beve. 4969 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-250-8988, ciboatlanta.com/

Debbie's Delights. 4495 Jonesboro Road, Forest Park. 314-330-2672, eatdebbiesdelights.com.

Delia's Chicken Stand. 489 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta, 404-474-9651 and 881 Marietta St NW, Atlanta. 404-254-0408. thesausagestand.com.

Drafts & Dogs. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. draftsanddogs.com/

Duck's Kitchen. 111 New St. Decatur.404-371-8823, duckskitchen.com.

Eight Sushi Lounge. 930 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-796-8888, eightsushiatl.com.

Emerald City Bagels. 1257 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-343-3758, emeraldcitybagels.com.

Floataway Cafe. 1123 Zonolite Road NE #15, Atlanta. 404-892-1414, starprovisions.com/floataway-cafe.

Fred's Meat and Breads. 99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. fredsmeatandbread.com/

The General Muir. 1540 Avenue Pl, Atlanta. 678-927-9131, thegeneralmuir.com/

Herban Fix. 565 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-815-8787, herbanfix.com

Il Localino. 467 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-222-0650, illocalino.com/

The James Room. 661 Auburn Ave., Atlanta. thejamesroom.com/

KarmaFarm. 54 Pharr Road NW, Atlanta. 404-812-0477, eatkarmafarm.com/

Le Petit Marche. 1984 Hosea L Williams Dr. NE, Atlanta. 404-371-9888, lepetitmarche.net.

Little Star. 1196 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-365-0410, starprovisions.com/littlestar

LottaFrutta. 590 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-588-0857, lottafrutta.com.

MSR My Sister's Room. 84 12th St. NE, Atlanta. 678-705-4585, mysistersroom.com.

Nakato Japanese Restaurant. 1776 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6582. nakatorestaurant.com/

Nan Thai. 1350 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-870-9933, nanfinedining.com.

Old Lady Gang. Locations in Castleberry Hill, Camp Creek and State Farm Arena. oldladygang.com/

The Slutty Vegan. 1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. sluttyveganatl.com

Souper Jenny. Locations in Buckhead, Brookhaven and Roswell. souperjennyatl.com.

Tassili's Raw Reality. 1059 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. 404-343-6126, tassilisrawreality.com

Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft. 1745 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 678-539-6181, tuktukatl.com.

Twisted Soul chef/owner Deborah VanTrece prepares Sweet Tea Ribs, Southern Mediterranean Salad and Moonshine Flight. (Mia Yakel)

Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours. 1133 Huff Road NW, Atlanta. 404-350-5500, twistedsoulcookhouseandpours.com.

Urban Foodie Feed Store. 3841 Main St., College Park. 404-209-7979, urbanfoodie-eats.com

W.H. Stiles Fish Camp. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-235-3929, starprovisions.com/whstilesfish-camp

Wahoo! Grill. 1042 W. College Ave. Decatur. 404-373-3331, wahoogrilldecatur.com.

we suki suki A Global Collective. 479-b Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-430-7613. wesukisuki.com.

West Egg. 1100 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-872-3973, westeggcafe.com/

Woo Nam Jeong Stone Bowl House. 5953 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta. 678-530-0844, facebook.com/Stone-Bowl-House-Woo-Nam-Jeong-126473333883.

Yalla. 99 Krog St., Atlanta. yallaatl.com/

Ziba's Restaurant and Wine Bar. 560 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 404-622-4440. facebook.com/Zibas-Restaurant-Wine-Bar-112783362091698.

Bakeries and desserts

Ashley Sue's Baked Goods. To find products around town or order, call 706-476-3808 or visit  ashleysuesbakedgoods.com.

Bourbon Street Ice. 1635 Old 41 Hwy., Kennesaw. 770-693-5947, bourbonstreetice.com/

Cake Hag. 80 Glenwood Ave SE e, Atlanta. 678-760-6300, cakehag.com.

Cakes by Darcy. 625 W. Crossville Road #130, Roswell. 770-993-2253, cakesbydarcy.com.

Cheesecaked. 720 Morosgo Drive, Atlanta. 404-262-3333, cheesecaked.com

Endulge Cupcake Boutique. 749 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-996-6995, cupcakeendulgers.com

Gluten Free Cuties. 1066 Alpharetta St. Roswell. 770-518-7858, glutenfreecutie.com.

Highland Bakery. Multiple locations. highlandbakery.com.

Kupcakerie. 2781 Main St., East Point. 404-975-3751, kupcakerie.com

Credit: Yvonne Zusel

Credit: Yvonne Zusel

Little Tart Bakeshop. Three locations in Atlanta, littletartatl.com.

Mae's Bakery. 2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta. 404-565-0938, maesbakeryatl.com.

My Fair Sweets. 231 Mitchell St. SW, Atlanta. 404-228-3681, myfairsweet.com.

Smallcakes Cupcakery (Druid Hills location). 2566 Briarcliff Road NE #103, Atlanta. 404-621-9634, smallcakesdruidhills.com.

TGM Bread. 1540 Avenue Pl, Atlanta. 404-941-9751, thegeneralmuir.com/bread

Coffee/Tea

Chattahoochee Coffee Company. 790 Huff Road NW, Atlanta, 470-225-6981 and 6640 Akers Mill Road SE, Atlanta. 770-955-0788. chattahoocheecoffee.com.

Good Karma Coffee House. 31 N. Avondale Plaza, Avondale Estates. 404-499-0999, goodkarmacoffeehouse.com

Grant Park Coffeehouse. 753 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-856-0433, grantparkcoffeehouse.com.

Hodgepodge Coffee. 720 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-622-8525, hodgepodgecoffee.com.

Just Add Honey is a family business for the Sheltons, including (from left) Jermail, William, Janiyah, Brandi and Carter. CONTRIBUTED BY JANIYAH SHELTON

Just Add Honey. ﻿Sweet Auburn Curb Market, 209 Edgewood Ave.,  Atlanta, 404-314-6261 and ﻿684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta, 404-850-6510. justaddhoney.net

My Coffee Shop. 2462 Memorial Dr. SE, Atlanta. 404-377-2227, mycoffeeshopel.com.

Press & Grind. 992 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-447-5651.

Tipple and Rose Tea Parlor. 806 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-705-7995, facebook.com/TippleAndRose.

Sweets

Cacao Atlanta Chocolate. The Shops Buckhead Atlanta, 3035 Peachtree Road NW A150, Atlanta, 404-228-4023 and

1046 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-892-8202. cacaoatlanta.com.

JARDI Chocolates. 3400 W. Hospital Ave., Chamblee. 470-240-8353, jardichocolates.com.

Xocolatl Small Batch Chocolate. 99 Krog St., Atlanta. 404-604-9642, xocolatlchocolate.com/

Catering

Party Execs (weddings, catering). Event inquiries: 404-963-5924, partyexecs.com.

Urban Vines Wine Co. (wine-making, catering, in-home chef, classes). 404-919-6494, facebook.com/urbanvines/

Sugar Spun Fun (catering and wholesale sweets). To order: 404-565-1385, sugarspunfun.com.

Chef India and Co. (full-service events, pop-ups, menu design). Event inquiries: 678-310-9281, chefindia.co.

Meredith's Tidbits & Treats, To order: 404-354-0287, tidbitsandtreats.vpweb.com.

Markets

Bennett's Market

568 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 404-849-8467, bennettsmarket.com.

Beverage

Beer Girl, Growlers & Bottleshop. 587 N. Central Ave., Hapeville. 404-425-9657, beergirlatl.com.

Perrine's Wine Shop. 1168 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-254-5077, perrineswine.com.

18.21 Bitters. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. 404-852-7023, 1821bitters.com.

Credit: Yvonne Zusel

Credit: Yvonne Zusel

Cultured South and Golda Kombucha. 1038 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-549-8314, culturedsouth.com/

Treehouse Milk (dairy free nut milk). 678-661-1719, treehousemilk.com.

UrbanTree Cidery. 1465 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-855-5546, urbantreecidery.com/

Products and Services

Banner Butter (small batch, local butter). To find products around town or order, call or visit 404-500-6738, bannerbutter.com.

Beautiful Briny Sea (handmade salts and sugars). To find products around town or order, visit beautifulbrinysea.com.

Casseroles (takeout/catering)

1393 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-3260, casserolesatlanta.com.

Judith Winfrey has been president of Atlanta-based meal kit company PeachDish for four and a half years. CONTRIBUTED BY LIZZY JOHNSON FOR PEACHDISH

Garnish and Gather (organic meal kit delivery). 1123 Zonolite Road NE #11, Atlanta. 678-701-8030, garnishandgather.com.

PeachDish (farm fresh meal kit delivery). 3528 Browns Mill Road SE, Atlanta. 404) 939-1860, peachdish.com.

Phickles Pickles (small batch pickles). To find products around town or order, visit 706-338-6957, phickles.com.

Big Daddy Biscuits (organic, handmade treats for the fur babies). To find products around town or order, visit 404-692-2331, bigdaddybiscuits.com.

Taj Ma-Hound Bakery for Dogs (all natural treats). 707D East Lake Dr., Decatur. 404-377-9220, tajmahound.com.

Pop-up dinners/events

Bread Is Good. sedodge.com/

Chicomecoatl (modern Mexican food). chicomecoatl.com/

Chow Club Atlanta. chowclubatlanta.com/

Kamayan ATL Filipino Pop Up Restaurant. http://kamayanatl.com

