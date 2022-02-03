Atlanta Orders In: Buckhead cafe and market offers bon noshes all day

And, you can taste the freshness in everything.

Let’s start with breakfast, and those gorgeous pastries from Daniella Lea, in her first foray into restaurants after a 10-year stint baking for lofty hotels, most recently the St. Regis Atlanta. You’ll find the expected — croissants, muffins, sweet and savory scones — but also the unexpected, such as chausson aux pommes (French apple turnovers) and praline escargots that take cinnamon roll to the next level.

You’ll also encounter baked goods sprinkled with flavors from Vakili’s Persian roots: cardamom cake and pistachio cake.

You can get pistachio cake and a latte at Le Bon Nosh.

The cafe offers a separate menu of breakfast hot and cold bites. I can’t say enough good things about the egg sandwich. I’d rather keep remembering how the farm egg was so fluffy and fresh that juices dripped from my chin on the first bite. Add quality bacon, cheddar, fresh greens and chipotle aioli between toasted slices, and you’ve got a winning hot handheld (ordered because this is a column about takeout, and this sandwich will travel better than shakshuka).

If waffles, power bowls and granola are more your morning style, Le Bon Nosh offers those, too.

Le Bon Nosh's egg sandwich includes a farm-fresh egg, bacon, cheddar, chipotle aioli and greens.

For those who find themselves in the vicinity at lunch, the meatball sandwich stands out for its combination of beef and lamb (the latter, another nod to Vakili’s Iranian upbringing), as well as the bright swaths of basil pesto that come through in each bite. The mushroom tartine is a beautiful winter contrast of woodsy brown against white stracciatella cheese.

Le Bon Nosh's mushroom tartine is piled with meaty roasted mushrooms.

Round it out with a salad, sold in half and full portions. There are many to pick from. They all pop with color, and feature deftly dressed, of-the-moment rabbit food. Winter squash soup, a recent soup of the day, was silky, and as bright as sunshine.

Dinner offerings bring more melanges (chickory salad, winter caprese) and cold-weather plates, such as a hearty pappardelle Bolognese, whose rich sauce clung terrifically to those wide pasta ribbons. The pasta isn’t made in-house, but Vakili told me that they hope to move in that direction.

Le Bon Nosh is reminiscent of the grand cafes of Europe.

Le Bon Nosh already is hitting the mark in all areas, but there is plenty to look forward to, as this fledgling restaurant evolves. Online ordering and the sales of branded food products will be launched later this month. March will bring cooking classes. And, warm weather will find the covered side patio and its delightful Parisian two-top tables open — whether you want to converse over coffee and a croissant, or crudites and chenin blanc.

LE BON NOSH

Food: freshly baked goods, hot and cold breakfast items, seasonal salads, soups, sandwiches, appetizers and entrees

Service: dine-in and takeout; call ahead or order in person; no delivery. Phone ordering was easy, with informed suggestions from a friendly employee; orders were filled quickly and packaged tidily.

Safety protocol: staff wears masks

Best dishes: pastries, egg sandwich, mushroom tartine, meatball sandwich, winter squash soup, salads (chickory salad, winter caprese), pappardelle Bolognese

Alcohol: wine

Credit cards: all major credit cards accepted

Hours: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays; 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays (breakfast: until 11 a.m.)

Address, phone: 65 Irby Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-835-2007

Website: lebonnosh.com

