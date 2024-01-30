Birdcage opens in Grant Park with a Latin menu and Miami flair

Latin-inspired Birdcage, which debuts today, Jan. 30, is located just steps away from its sister restaurant at 519 Memorial Drive SE. Open daily for lunch and dinner, the 3,000-square-foot space once served as an automotive service center.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Credit: Courtesy of Liz Attaway @adventuresinatlanta Credit: Courtesy of Liz Attaway @adventuresinatlanta

The menu was primarily developed by Whitmer, who is a co-owner of the restaurant, and features a variety of sharable dishes including rotisserie chicken, ribs, red tacos, sofrito squash, street corn and Michelada shrimp cocktail.

“I’m a simple guy when comes to food,” Whitmer said. “I like big flavors, but I don’t like to overthink it. I love dishes like the sofrito squash because it’s simple but it’s beautiful and packed with flavor.”

He added that while he and Cohen are aware that “we’re a couple of gringos opening a Latin American restaurant,” they view the project as “a love letter and ode to the people we’ve worked with over the years who we greatly respect.”

On the beverage side, Alli Estadt, who serves as beverage director for both Birdcage and Firepit, offers a program that includes beer and wine in addition to classic tropical cocktails and frozen drinks. Options include the Look At Your Pinky, a mix of vodka, prickly pear liqueur, Aperol, lime, and bubbles; the Agador Spartacus with bourbon, coffee liqueur, amaretto, orange juice and Peychaud’s bitters; and the zero-proof Goldman? Coleman? Rita.

Inspired by the classic ‘90s movie of the same name starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane, Birdcage’s design evokes Miami even on the building’s exterior with a large, neon pink sign.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Liz Attaway @adventuresinatlanta Credit: Courtesy of Liz Attaway @adventuresinatlanta

Designed by Nikki Bachrach of Bachrach Creative along with Cohen, the bar and dining area “were brought to life with fresh botanicals, saturated colors, warm woods, soft metals, and classic textures accessorized with flamboyant feathers and neon,” Bachrach said in a press release.

Other design elements include teal Moroccan tile, pink feathered chandeliers, birdcage lanterns and, in the bar area, rattan and terrazzo and mauve stools. When the weather permits, garage doors will be open to allow fresh air into the space, while a dog-friendly patio offers outdoor seating.

“We want it to be a full-service restaurant that offers something elevated, but that’s also very comfortable to guests so we build that community environment,” Cohen said.

Birdcage’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; noon-10 p.m. Saturdays; and noon-9 p.m. Sundays.

519 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. birdcageatl.com

Scroll down for the full Birdcage menu:

Credit: Birdcage Credit: Birdcage

Credit: Birdcage Credit: Birdcage

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.