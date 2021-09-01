ajc logo
Slutty Vegan bringing its plant-based burgers to Duluth

Slutty Vegan’s The Fussy Hussy is a plant-based patty with American cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, pickle and vegan mayo on a Hawaiian bun. CONTRIBUTED BY MIA YAKEL
Slutty Vegan’s The Fussy Hussy is a plant-based patty with American cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, pickle and vegan mayo on a Hawaiian bun. CONTRIBUTED BY MIA YAKEL

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Plant-based burger empire Slutty Vegan is expanding yet again with a fourth metro Atlanta location.

The eatery will open in the next few weeks at 2131 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, founder and owner Pinky Cole confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I go to a location and I feel it out,” Cole said of how she decides where to expand. “The parking has to feel right, the energy has to feel good. I want it to be in close proximity to areas where people have easy access to get to. (The Duluth location) checked all the boxes.”

She said she wanted Slutty Vegan customers who live outside the perimeter to have a location closer to home and to bring more vegan options to the area.

Atl Closeup with Pinky Cole, owner of Slutty Vegan. (Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@AJC.com)
Atl Closeup with Pinky Cole, owner of Slutty Vegan. (Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@AJC.com)

Credit: Tyson A. Horne

Credit: Tyson A. Horne

The menu will be the same as that offered at other Slutty Vegan locations, with a selection of plant-based burgers with eyebrow-raising names including the Ménage à Trois, a vegan patty loaded with vegan bacon and shrimp, and a messy mix of lettuce, tomato and special sauce.

In addition to Duluth, Sultty Vegan locations are set to open in Birmingham, Alabama and Athens and Columbus, Georgia by the end of the year.

Slutty Vegan opened its brick-and-mortar location in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood in early 2019 after operating for several months as a mobile food truck. Locations followed in Old Fourth Ward and Jonesboro, with Bar Vegan, a plant-based bar concept, opening in Ponce City Market earlier this year. The Slutty Vegan food truck continues to operate around Atlanta, in addition to visiting cities outside of Georgia.

Besides running her restaurants, Cole has been involved in several community initiatives through her Pinky Cole Foundation, including bringing Slutty Vegan burgers to National Church Residences senior care facility, offering jobs to juvenile offenders and paying the tuition of 30 Clark Atlanta University students.

Slutty Vegan also recently participated in a burger collaboration with Shake Shack and was featured in Pepsi and Marcus Samuelsson’s mini docuseries, “You Have to Taste This.”

