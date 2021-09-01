Slutty Vegan bringing its plant-based burgers to Duluth

The menu will be the same as that offered at other Slutty Vegan locations, with a selection of plant-based burgers with eyebrow-raising names including the Ménage à Trois, a vegan patty loaded with vegan bacon and shrimp, and a messy mix of lettuce, tomato and special sauce.

In addition to Duluth, Sultty Vegan locations are set to open in Birmingham, Alabama and Athens and Columbus, Georgia by the end of the year.

Slutty Vegan opened its brick-and-mortar location in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood in early 2019 after operating for several months as a mobile food truck. Locations followed in Old Fourth Ward and Jonesboro, with Bar Vegan, a plant-based bar concept, opening in Ponce City Market earlier this year. The Slutty Vegan food truck continues to operate around Atlanta, in addition to visiting cities outside of Georgia.

Besides running her restaurants, Cole has been involved in several community initiatives through her Pinky Cole Foundation, including bringing Slutty Vegan burgers to National Church Residences senior care facility, offering jobs to juvenile offenders and paying the tuition of 30 Clark Atlanta University students.

Slutty Vegan also recently participated in a burger collaboration with Shake Shack and was featured in Pepsi and Marcus Samuelsson’s mini docuseries, “You Have to Taste This.”

