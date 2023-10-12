Review: Leftie Lee’s offers creative takes on breakfast and lunch

That background coalesces in her bakery and sandwich shop, Leftie Lee’s. Located at the Olive & Pine development in Avondale Estates, it features skillfully creative takes on breakfast and lunch Wednesdays-Fridays, and brunch all day on Saturdays and Sundays.

For me, the sandwich list is brilliantly arranged, with six offerings that take some twists and turns on what you might expect, plus a few sides.

The Korean fried chicken sandwich was almost schnitzel-size, with way more chicken than bun. It was deliciously crisp and garnished with sweet, spicy Korean gochujang sauce and shaved scallions. Beyond that, the burnished milk bread bun was a soft, fluffy standout that was sturdy enough to hold up to the last bite.

Another favorite was the porchetta sandwich, served on a squarish ciabatta roll and garnished with pickled onions, herbed mayonnaise and mixed greens.

The roasted mojo pork loin was sliced thick, stayed juicy and I detected a marinade that was aromatic of garlic, onion and citrus.

Unfortunately, the much-lauded Italian bologna sandwich with pistachio mortadella and provolone has been MIA when I’ve visited.

I’m not much for going out to have brunch, but, as with the sandwiches, there’s a lot to love among the egg dishes at Leftie Lee’s. The egg melt was served on earthy slices of toasted pumpernickel bread, stuffed with a plump, fluffy portion of eggs, folds of thinly sliced ham and slices of melted Swiss cheese.

The breakfast fried chicken biscuit and black pepper gravy was insanely large, plated with two kimchi buttermilk biscuit pieces and two pieces of fried chicken.

The Korean braised beef, my least favorite sandwich so far, seems to be offered every day. But, again, it was substantial, dotted with chunks of carrot reminiscent of pot roast. And, for brunch, you get crispy potatoes on the side.

When it comes to baked goods and desserts, the self-serve offerings appear to change often, but look for plenty of vegan options and items with a matcha-Asian twist.

A hot dog baked inside a bun was a larger version of the classic pigs-in-blankets.

For dessert, there was a satisfyingly sweet-tart lemon square topped with toasted meringue. And the Leftie Lee’s version of a Rice Krispies treat had a crunchy sprinkling of toasted coconut on top.

LEFTIE LEE’S

Food: breakfast, lunch and brunch, with baked goods, sandwiches and sides

Service: dine-in, takeout, catering

Vegetarian dishes: avocado toast, spiced mushroom sandwich, yogurt bowl

Alcohol: no

Price range: $2 poached egg to $14 Korean fried chicken

Hours: 8 a.m-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays

Outdoor dining: in front of the restaurant

Address: 6 Olive St., Avondale Estates

Website: leftielees.com

