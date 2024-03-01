BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in court hearing that’s overshadowed Fulton DA’s election interference case
Food & Dining

Atlanta pop-up Pepper’s Hot Dogs wants ‘to be everywhere you are’

Tarina Hodges operates the Pepper's Hot Dog pop-up in metro Atlanta. / Courtesy of @astoldbytori

Credit: Courtesy of @astoldbytori

Credit: Courtesy of @astoldbytori

Tarina Hodges operates the Pepper's Hot Dog pop-up in metro Atlanta. / Courtesy of @astoldbytori
By
49 minutes ago

When an idea for a new hot dog pops into Tarina Hodges’ head, it goes in the hot dog folder on her iPad. Inside are dozens of flavor and ingredient combinations that Hodges will test. If she hits upon something she likes, she will introduce on the menu for her pop-up, Pepper’s Hot Dogs (peppershotdogs.com).

Recently, she thought about a pizza-flavored hot dog and came up with the PPP (Pepper’s Pizza Party), a hot dog topped with an Italian herb garlic aioli, marinara sauce with basil, griddled mozzarella cheese and pepperoni slices.

“I write down an ingredient and web my way into making it a hot dog,” she said. “With this one, I wanted to give you the earthiness and creaminess that pizza gives. It took me back to being a kid and wanting a pizza party. It made me feel like how I feel about pizza, in the form of a hot dog.”

ExplorePizza Kusina pop-up features falafel, mushroom adobo, other creative toppings
The Damn Dog from Pepper's Hot Dogs includes caramelized onions, jalapeno and truffle aioli. / Courtesy of @bitesandbevsmedia

Credit: Courtesy of @bitesandbevsmedia

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of @bitesandbevsmedia

Hodges has been building a following for her gourmet dogs with offbeat toppings since her first pop-up in 2020. She’s since made appearances at local bars, festivals and breweries, and recently started a residency Tuesdays-Fridays at the Punk Foodie stall inside Ponce City Market.

With several family members in the hospitality industry, Hodges has long had an interest in cooking, and attended Le Cordon Bleu cooking school in California before serving as an executive chef and pastry chef at several hotels and restaurants in the Los Angeles area.

Looking for a change and with a desire to learn front-of-house restaurant positions, she moved to Atlanta and snagged jobs as a general manager for the now-shuttered Cakes & Ale, Ford Fry’s Rocket Farms Restaurants and the Castellucci Hospitality Group.

With both cooking and managing experience, “I was ready to do my own thing,” she said, and launched Pepper’s, named after her dog, a Pomeranian-chihuahua-dachshund mix.

Pepper’s is an homage to Hodgesfavorite food as a kid growing up in Los Angeles.

ExploreAtlanta pop-up Samwitch offers Outkast-inspired burger and other cheeky handhelds
The Red Dawg from the menu of pop-up Pepper's Hot Dogs includes turkey chili, cheese, onions, garlic aioli and spicy mustard. / Courtesy of @bitesandbevsmedia

Credit: Courtesy of @bitesandbevsmedia

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of @bitesandbevsmedia

“In Los Angeles, hot dogs are everywhere,” she said. “I ate hot dogs all the time. I have great memories of going to Lakers games and eating hot dogs outside of the Staples Center.”

While she said that hot dogs are often thought of as low-brow food, she thinks the quality of ingredients used to make them can elevate them into a different category. To that end, she sources her dogs and pepperoni from local producer Fripper’s (she also offers chicken sausage from Delia’s and veggie dogs); potato bread from Martin’s; and housemade toppings including chili, cheese blends and sauces.

“I’m not using Oscar Mayer hot dogs or Sarah Lee bread. I’m using the best of the best,” Hodges said. “When you try one of my hot dogs, you say, ‘Wow, I’ve never had anything like this before. This is good food.’”

Other menu hits include the Damn Dog, with caramelized onions, jalapeno, truffle aioli, and the only dog that’s guaranteed to be on every iteration of the rotating menu; the Red Dawg with turkey chili, cheese, onions, garlic aioli and spicy mustard; and the Bleu Dog with lettuce, sundried tomatoes, blue cheese dressing, bacon, crispy onions and barbecue sauce.

She’s currently working on the best way to incorporate hummus into a hot dog, and noodling on a dessert hot dog.

“I want to make it fun, make it relatable and give that childhood moment. I still get all that nostalgic comfort from food.”

She also offers sides like tater tots and mac and cheese, and plans to introduce seasonal vegetable sides, handhelds like grilled cheese, corn dogs and chicken salad sandwiches, and breakfast items like pancake on a stick and bacon, egg and cheese biscuits, as well as desserts.

Hodges is also looking to the future, with plans to open at least one brick-and-mortar inside the Perimeter. “We’re ready,” she said. “We want to be everywhere you are. The way King of Pops is, that’s how we want to be with hot dogs.”

ExplorePop-up Godtoh wants to achieve ‘world domination’ with metal-inspired comfort food
ExploreRamen pop-up Senpai’s Noodle Supply puts an Atlanta spin on a classic dish
ExploreKorean fusion pop-up Ganji brings ‘brash but vibrant’ food to Atlanta

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY
Closing arguments in Fulton DA removal fight10h ago

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

UPDATE
Peachtree Street reopens in Buckhead after days-long sinkhole repair
2h ago

Credit: AP

University of Georgia students: United in grief, divided politically
23h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
10h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
10h ago

Credit: AP

Top QB prospect Jayden Daniels met with Falcons
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Angela Hansberger

7 new books about cocktails coming this spring
Review: Drinks, apps outshine pizza, pasta at Indaco on Beltline
Stalls with coffee, cocktails and sandwiches added to Switchman Hall lineup
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals