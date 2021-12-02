REVIEW: Bomb Biscuits on the rise in Inman Park

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

The SEC sandwich (maple sausage, egg and American cheese — cheekily referred to as “the people’s cheese”) is undefeated in my book, but the Classic (bacon, egg and cheese) takes a close second — except when I want a thick, juicy cutlet of fried chicken with a few bread and butter pickles (the Glori-Fried, or its sweet-savory glazed cousin, the Hot Honey). But, glory be, that Carolina’s Finest open-faced biscuit, topped with fried chicken, bacon and smothered in sausage gravy, is a heck of a post-church meal. In fact, as the menu warns, it may induce a midday nap.

A flavored biscuit is a fine foundation for a handheld, too. The Atomic, a cheddar jalapeno biscuit filled with spicy sausage and a scrambled egg flecked with red pepper, is such a stellar flavor combination that this popular special now has a permanent place on the menu — and the kitchen even has developed a vegan variation.

Indeed, this is a place where vegans and gluten-free eaters will feel included in the biscuit love. Council may be able to make traditional buttermilk biscuits in her sleep, but developing a recipe for a gluten-free product took some doing. The combination of rice and oat flours makes for a slightly earthier taste and denser baked product, but the gluten-free version still comes with a flaky texture and nice height.

Even after you’ve made a tasting party out of all eight of the menu’s biscuit sandwich staples (and built a few of your own creations), the constant creativity will keep you coming back to check out the weekly specials, like sweet potato biscuits or the (I can’t believe it’s vegan) Florentine biscuit sandwich, featuring plant-based versions of chicken, Monterey Jack cheese and scrambled eggs.

I could gush on about all the savory goodies, but that would leave out the sweet stuff. A chocolate chip biscuit is a fine pairing with a cup of coffee. So are fluffy, pull-apart cinnamon buns slicked with a cream cheese frosting that accents the pastry, rather than taking center stage. I’m of a mind to hit up the place again this week, considering s’mores are the featured bun. And, next week — or whenever they finish perfecting their cheesecake bun number.

“All the desserts I love will end up as cinnamon rolls at some point,” Council told me when we spoke on the phone.

It’s mesmerizing to watch Council and her crew work in that cramped kitchen, with barely enough space to move a rack filled with trays of biscuits and buns. A few counter stools offer a front row seat to the biscuit baking and sandwich assembly that finishes with each warm treat carefully wrapped and sealed with a sticker.

Right now, Council and her crew are transforming bags of King Arthur flour into more than 1,000 biscuits a week. Imagine what the number would be if Bomb Biscuits were open more than four or five hours a day, four days a week.

“It will be at some point,” said Council, who hopes to find a larger space that would support increased production and hours of operation. Until then, Thursdays through Sundays are when you should get your buns to Bomb Biscuits.

BOMB BISCUITS

Food: biscuits, biscuit sandwiches and cinnamon rolls

Service: speedy, with a smile

Setting: food stall inside Irwin Street Market

Best dishes: black pepper bacon biscuit, the SEC sandwich, the Classic sandwich, the Glori-Fried sandwich, the Atomic sandwich

Vegetarian selections: always a vegan biscuit and biscuit sandwich option

Alcohol: no

Price range: $

COVID-19 safety: masks required inside when ordering, and when not eating or drinking

Credit cards: all major credit cards accepted

Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

Children: yes

Parking: free parking in lot and on street

MARTA station: Inman Park/Reynoldstown

Reservations: no

Wheelchair access: yes

Noise level: low

Outdoor dining: picnic tables

Takeout: yes — also Thursday and/or Friday delivery for pre-orders to most neighborhoods inside the Perimeter

Address, phone: 660 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta; 678-705-7945

Website: bombbiscuitatl.com

