Red, white, booze and Bomb Pops: Atlanta’s coolest summer treats

Whether you’re craving a nostalgic freezer staple or a grown-up slushie, there’s a frosty fix waiting.
Snag a 12-pack of Original Bomb Pops for just 5 cents for its 70th anniversary if you’re one of 70 daily winners through July 30, 2025. Buy a pack, spot the nickel online, and upload your receipt. (Nicole Williams/AJC)

Credit: Nicole Williams

Credit: Nicole Williams

Snag a 12-pack of Original Bomb Pops for just 5 cents for its 70th anniversary if you're one of 70 daily winners through July 30, 2025. Buy a pack, spot the nickel online, and upload your receipt. (Nicole Williams/AJC)
30 minutes ago

Nothing says Fourth of July like channeling your inner Jennifer Coolidge — “It makes me want a hot dog real bad” — and grabbing something red, white and blue to cool you off.

Enter the Bomb Pop. First launched in 1955, this iconic rocket-shaped ice pop has been a patriotic summer staple for generations, with its signature layers of cherry, lime and blue raspberry. Now turning 70, Bomb Pop is celebrating by rolling prices back to a nickel — perfect timing for July heat and fireworks.

Atlanta has plenty more ways to beat the heat. Whether you’re craving a nostalgic freezer staple or a grown-up slushie, there’s a frosty fix waiting.

Nonalcoholic treats

Bomb Pop: Snag a 12-pack of Original Bomb Pops for just 5 cents for its 70th anniversary if you’re one of 70 daily winners through July 30. Buy a pack, spot the nickel online, and upload your receipt. bombpop.com/70Years.

The Varsity: An Atlanta classic — the Frosted Orange. It’s part milkshake, part slushie and all nostalgia. 61 North Ave. NW, Atlanta. thevarsity.com.

LottaFruta: Try the Coffita Frio, a Cuban coffee blended with ice and topped with coconut crema. 590 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. lottafrutta.com.

King of Pops: Atlanta’s own ice pop empire churns out small-batch, all-natural pops in flavors like Raspberry Lime, Chocolate Sea Salt and creamy Orange Cream. Look for the rainbow umbrella carts all over town or visit its Ponce City Market location. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. kingofpops.com.

Slushies: Coke slushies are available at some RaceTrac stations citywide, or grab one at Oakhurst Market for a retro brain freeze. 650 East Lake Drive, Decatur. oakhurstmarket.com.

Baskin-Robbins: Cool off with limited-time summer specials, including Sydney Sweeney’s “Signature Scoop” (Rainbow Sherbet, sprinkles and gummi bears in a chocolate-dipped cone) or the “Signature Fizz” float in a color-changing cup. Multiple locations. baskinrobbins.com.

Dunkin’: Try Sabrina Carpenter’s seasonal “Strawberry Daydream Refresher,” a creamy strawberry drink topped with cold foam. Pair it with star-shaped doughnuts or new Ice Cream Frozen Coffees in cookie dough and mint chip. Multiple locations. dunkindonuts.com.

Alcoholic treats

Victory Sandwich: They may have swapped out the Jack in the Jack and Coke slushie for house whiskey, but it’s still just as delicious — and the ultimate patio sipper. 913 Bernina Ave. NE, Atlanta and 340 Church St. Decatur. vicsandwich.com.

Westside Motor Lounge: Try the Pink Cadillac Frozen Margarita — tequila, passionfruit, strawberries and citrus blended into a frozen treat. 725 Echo St. NW, Atlanta. westsidemotorlounge.com.

Mambo Zombi: Frozen Pina Colada — tropical rum, coconut and pineapple in a glass. 420 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. instagram.com/mambozombi.

Trader Vic’s: Dozens of tropical drinks, including its Peachtree Punch and tiki classics, in a retro downtown hideaway. 255 Courtland St. NE, Atlanta. tradervicsatl.com.

The S.O.S. Tiki Bar: Painkilla — frozen blend of rum, coconut cream and tropical juices. 340 Church St., Decatur. sostiki.com.

Nouveau Bar & Grill: Its Frozen Mango Madness (lemonade, mango and tequila), pairs perfectly with just about everything on the menu, including Catfish and Grits and a Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich. 3775 Main St., College Park. nouveaubar.com.

Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Butter and Cream flavors like Cherry Pie (top) and Blueberry Cobbler (bottom) pair well with homemade waffle cones. (Courtesy of Butter and Cream)

Credit: Courtesy of Butter and Cream

Corn cut fresh from the cob makes delicious summer dishes. Clockwise from left: Corn Chaat, Sautéed Corn, Squash and Tomato Salad and Fresh Corn Fritters. (Meridith Ford for the AJC)

Credit: Meridith Ford for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The city of Brookhaven's mayor and City Council last week decided to remove the colored panes of glass from the dome of Brookhaven's new City Centre after residents objected to the brightness of the colors, seen here Friday, June 27, 2025. (Reed Williams/AJC)

Credit: Reed Williams/AJC

