Explore Get the scoop on these metro Atlanta ice cream shops

Nonalcoholic treats

Bomb Pop: Snag a 12-pack of Original Bomb Pops for just 5 cents for its 70th anniversary if you’re one of 70 daily winners through July 30. Buy a pack, spot the nickel online, and upload your receipt. bombpop.com/70Years.

The Varsity: An Atlanta classic — the Frosted Orange. It’s part milkshake, part slushie and all nostalgia. 61 North Ave. NW, Atlanta. thevarsity.com.

LottaFruta: Try the Coffita Frio, a Cuban coffee blended with ice and topped with coconut crema. 590 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. lottafrutta.com.

King of Pops: Atlanta’s own ice pop empire churns out small-batch, all-natural pops in flavors like Raspberry Lime, Chocolate Sea Salt and creamy Orange Cream. Look for the rainbow umbrella carts all over town or visit its Ponce City Market location. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. kingofpops.com.

Slushies: Coke slushies are available at some RaceTrac stations citywide, or grab one at Oakhurst Market for a retro brain freeze. 650 East Lake Drive, Decatur. oakhurstmarket.com.

Baskin-Robbins: Cool off with limited-time summer specials, including Sydney Sweeney’s “Signature Scoop” (Rainbow Sherbet, sprinkles and gummi bears in a chocolate-dipped cone) or the “Signature Fizz” float in a color-changing cup. Multiple locations. baskinrobbins.com.

Dunkin’: Try Sabrina Carpenter’s seasonal “Strawberry Daydream Refresher,” a creamy strawberry drink topped with cold foam. Pair it with star-shaped doughnuts or new Ice Cream Frozen Coffees in cookie dough and mint chip. Multiple locations. dunkindonuts.com.

Alcoholic treats

Victory Sandwich: They may have swapped out the Jack in the Jack and Coke slushie for house whiskey, but it’s still just as delicious — and the ultimate patio sipper. 913 Bernina Ave. NE, Atlanta and 340 Church St. Decatur. vicsandwich.com.

Westside Motor Lounge: Try the Pink Cadillac Frozen Margarita — tequila, passionfruit, strawberries and citrus blended into a frozen treat. 725 Echo St. NW, Atlanta. westsidemotorlounge.com.

Mambo Zombi: Frozen Pina Colada — tropical rum, coconut and pineapple in a glass. 420 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. instagram.com/mambozombi.

Trader Vic’s: Dozens of tropical drinks, including its Peachtree Punch and tiki classics, in a retro downtown hideaway. 255 Courtland St. NE, Atlanta. tradervicsatl.com.

The S.O.S. Tiki Bar: Painkilla — frozen blend of rum, coconut cream and tropical juices. 340 Church St., Decatur. sostiki.com.

Nouveau Bar & Grill: Its Frozen Mango Madness (lemonade, mango and tequila), pairs perfectly with just about everything on the menu, including Catfish and Grits and a Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich. 3775 Main St., College Park. nouveaubar.com.