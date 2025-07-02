“Our menu has been engineered to provide a gluten-free dining experience from soup to nuts. For example, we make gluten-free meat loaf and it’s awesome when we hear from customers how excited they are. ‘I haven’t had meat loaf in 10 years!’”

This gluten-free flour mixture is a staple at the restaurant, used to fry shrimp, chicken tenders and slices of green tomato on the regular menu and to prepare chicken cutlets for catfish and chicken fried chicken specials.

To use the flour mix for frying, Doty suggests soaking the food in a mixture of 1 quart buttermilk whisked with 1 egg. Soak the ingredients in the buttermilk mixture for at least an hour, but no more than four hours, then drain and dip into the gluten-free flour mix. If you want a heavier coating, dip the ingredients back into the buttermilk mixture and then the flour to make a thicker coating. Then fry in a neutral oil and drain well before serving.

White rice and tapioca flours are available at Whole Foods Market and natural foods stores.

Bantam & Biddy’s Gluten-free Flour Mix

3 1/3 cups white rice flour

3/4 cup cornstarch

1/3 cup tapioca flour

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

In a large bowl, whisk together rice flour, cornstarch, tapioca flour, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, paprika and salt. Store until needed in an airtight container in a dry, cool place.

Makes generous 4 1/2 cups.

Per 1/4 cup: 135 calories (percent of calories from fat, 3), 2 grams protein, 31 grams carbohydrates, trace total sugars, 1 gram fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 130 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of … Bantam & Biddy, 1544 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. 404-907-3469, bantamandbiddy.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.