BreakingNews
Fewer Americans claim jobless benefits last week
ajc logo
X

Review: Kindred in Oak Grove too good for just the neighborhood

Kindred's beet terrine looks like a technicolor layer cake, with goat cheese stacked between red and gold beets. Courtesy of Alison Jakaitis

Credit: Alison Jakaitis

Combined ShapeCaption
Kindred's beet terrine looks like a technicolor layer cake, with goat cheese stacked between red and gold beets. Courtesy of Alison Jakaitis

Credit: Alison Jakaitis

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

For a small, cozy neighborhood restaurant, Kindred might be a little too good.

After its transformation from Kitchen Six, the new restaurant in DeKalb County’s Oak Grove neighborhood is busy enough that you shouldn’t risk showing up on the weekend without a reservation. Kindred’s energetic atmosphere and excellent food have made it a neighborhood secret too delectable not to share, and regulars now face the prospect of competing for tables with diners from across metro Atlanta.

Kindred is small, which contributes to its convivial atmosphere. Walls of quirky portraits gaze across the room from murals painted by artist Liz Haywood. A dark tile backsplash pulls you toward the bar, enhancing the loungey vibe.

ExploreMore metro Atlanta restaurant reviews
Combined ShapeCaption
The pimento cheese board at Kindred comes with sourdough crackers, deviled eggs, house-made pickles, bacon jam and a slice of cornbread. Courtesy of Rebecca Cochran

Credit: Rebecca Cochran

The pimento cheese board at Kindred comes with sourdough crackers, deviled eggs, house-made pickles, bacon jam and a slice of cornbread. Courtesy of Rebecca Cochran

Credit: Rebecca Cochran

Combined ShapeCaption
The pimento cheese board at Kindred comes with sourdough crackers, deviled eggs, house-made pickles, bacon jam and a slice of cornbread. Courtesy of Rebecca Cochran

Credit: Rebecca Cochran

Credit: Rebecca Cochran

But what’s bringing in the customers is the food. Chef Rick Watson’s Kindred menu is stacked with winning dishes.

Watson and business partners Chaffraix Rowles, Ralph Catalan and Rick Adams also own Oak Grove Market, a butcher shop and grocery store that is located in the same shopping center as Kindred. Watson said the idea for the restaurant developed as a way to showcase the beef sold at their market.

Kindred serves three cuts of steak — rib-eye, filet mignon and hanger — but offers eight different ways to dress those cuts, with a side dish included. We tried the woodsman-style filet, so our perfectly medium-rare steak came topped with a variety of smoked mushrooms and sorrel. The execution was impeccable, but it’s elsewhere on the menu that Watson shows of his creativity.

A perfect example is Kindred’s crispy braised chicken thighs, served with chimichurri. It’s a humble dish that requires a three-day process to make. The bone-in, skin-on Springer Mountain thighs are dry-brined overnight, then braised and set aside a second night. Finally, they’re flash-fried to order for a crisp crust over juicy, fall-off-the-bone meat.

ExploreDeKalb County dining news
Combined ShapeCaption
Crispy braised chicken thighs at Kindred are served with bones and skin, resulting in excellent depth of flavor. Courtesy of Logan Pins

Credit: Logan Pins

Crispy braised chicken thighs at Kindred are served with bones and skin, resulting in excellent depth of flavor. Courtesy of Logan Pins

Credit: Logan Pins

Combined ShapeCaption
Crispy braised chicken thighs at Kindred are served with bones and skin, resulting in excellent depth of flavor. Courtesy of Logan Pins

Credit: Logan Pins

Credit: Logan Pins

The relatively short menu manages to offer variety, so meals at Kindred can feel completely different. Alongside the steak and chicken thighs, we ordered the fabulous burger and the pimento cheese board, which was filled with vibrant house-made pickles that balanced the rich cheese spread and accompanying bacon jam. That visit felt like eating in an upscale tavern.

Our next visit was more like an elegant seafood restaurant, minus the white tablecloth. An appetizer of grilled Spanish octopus with romesco was so tender that it seemed held together only by its own crispy, grilled edges. The beet terrine looked like a technicolor layer cake, with goat cheese stacked between red and gold beets, adding an interesting twist to familiar flavors.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
Combined ShapeCaption
The woodsman-style filet mignon at Kindred comes topped with a variety of smoked mushrooms and sorrel. Courtesy of Rebecca Cochran

Credit: Rebecca Cochran

The woodsman-style filet mignon at Kindred comes topped with a variety of smoked mushrooms and sorrel. Courtesy of Rebecca Cochran

Credit: Rebecca Cochran

Combined ShapeCaption
The woodsman-style filet mignon at Kindred comes topped with a variety of smoked mushrooms and sorrel. Courtesy of Rebecca Cochran

Credit: Rebecca Cochran

Credit: Rebecca Cochran

Kindred also recently introduced a new monkfish dish that our waiter (and Watson) described as “the poor man’s lobster.” That didn’t mean it was cheap, but the sweet monkfish, wrapped tightly in bacon, did achieve a lobster-like texture and flavor. A bright, tomato-based sauce kept the dish from becoming too heavy.

The thoughtfully designed menu lends itself to quick service, which can be a double-edged sword at a restaurant where you might be tempted to linger. Dishes can appear too quickly, and the staff sometimes stops by your table too often.

That’s a minor complaint when the service typically is excellent, and the staff at Kindred goes above and beyond. When we asked our waiter for wine recommendations one night, he offered us a taste before we ordered. Watson said the wine list is focused on smaller, lesser-known producers, and rotates often, so he encourages the staff to let diners try wines before they order a full glass or bottle.

Combined ShapeCaption
Kindred's monkfish wrapped in bacon hints at the flavor and texture of lobster. Courtesy of Steven Haydu

Credit: Steven Haydu

Kindred's monkfish wrapped in bacon hints at the flavor and texture of lobster. Courtesy of Steven Haydu

Credit: Steven Haydu

Combined ShapeCaption
Kindred's monkfish wrapped in bacon hints at the flavor and texture of lobster. Courtesy of Steven Haydu

Credit: Steven Haydu

Credit: Steven Haydu

It’s no surprise to find such neighborly care and attention at Kindred. Watson, Rowles and Catalan spent years working at Oak Grove Market before partnering with Adams to open the new restaurant.

“People coming from outside the neighborhood is great, but it’s all kind of gravy,” Watson said. “We’ve really got to take care of the people that live right here.”

When a restaurant cares that much for its community, it turns out that people all over tend to take notice.

KINDRED

Food: steak, globally influenced new American

Service: devoted

Best dishes: burger, crispy braised chicken thighs, Spanish octopus, monkfish with bacon, pimento cheese board

Vegetarian dishes: beet terrine, Kindred salad, burrata, tacos vampiros, veggie plate

Alcohol: full bar

Price range: $$$

Credit cards: all major cards accepted

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays

Parking: shopping center lot

MARTA station: no

Reservations: yes

Wheelchair access: yes

Noise level: loud

Outdoor dining: about 20 patio seats, weather permitting

Takeout: order via phone or in person

Address, phone: 2751 Lavista Road, Decatur. 404-330-8336

Website: kindreddecatur.com

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles 2h ago
The Jolt: Georgia Republicans, attacked by Donald Trump, open to endorsing him anyway
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
48m ago
Logistics park set for ‘largest tract of available land within I-285′
21h ago
Logistics park set for ‘largest tract of available land within I-285′
21h ago
The Jolt: Democrats cheer Biden’s student loan relief, Warnock wants more
1h ago
The Latest
Atlanta Classics: Canoe celebrates 27 years on the Chattahoochee River
Find comfort in this Buckhead dish
Tacos, cupcakes announced for Memorial Drive project and more restaurant news from the...
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
18h ago
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
18h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top