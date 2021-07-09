This gelato spot in DeKalb was named the best ice creamery in Georgia

Food & Wine Magazine included Cremalosa as the Peach State’s representative on its 2021 “The Best Ice Cream in Every State” list. The creamery opened in February 2020 and immediately had to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, but it never stopped serving top-class Italian ice cream, according to the magazine.

“Fortunately, there was something of an appetite for very fine gelato — in flavors ranging from classic Italian (like stracciatella) to extremely American (banana pudding!) — and the fledgling business was mostly able to power through the past year-plus with minimal interruptions,” the list said.