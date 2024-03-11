See the menu for J’ouvert Caribbean Kitchen, opening next week at Uptown Atlanta

Cyril, a native of St. Lucia who also co-owns Apt. 4B in Buckhead, said the menu “places an emphasis on other Caribbean islands that don’t necessarily get a lot of play. If you’re going to a Caribbean restaurant in the United States, chances are you’re eating Jamaican food, but Caribbean culture expands way past one island.”

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Credit: Courtesy of Bites & Bevs Media Credit: Courtesy of Bites & Bevs Media

The menu features items like vegetable roti; doubles, a Trinidadian street food with flatbread filled with chickpeas; a jerk-infused burger; brunch dishes like pancakes topped with passion fruit and pina colada French toast; and traditional dishes such as jerk chicken and oxtail stew.

“Our goal is to infuse our island flavors into dishes that might be more familiar while not neglecting our own recipes and flavors,” said Cyril, who developed the menu with Apt. 4B chef Rory Grange.

The full bar also leans heavily on tropical ingredients for its craft cocktails. The Rum Punch uses St. Lucian rum, while the pina colada is made with soursop. The Pink and Powder is infused with guava, and J’ouvert’s take on the Sidecar uses elderflower. Other beverage offerings include housemade ginger beer and a hibiscus brew also known as sorrel, as well as several non-alcoholic drinks like a lychee mojito.

The 2,500-square-foot interior pulls in island elements, with lots of blues, lush plants, wicker-backed chairs and wallpaper that looks like it was covered with a splash of blue paint, a nod to the bright paints and powders used during J’ouvert festivals.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Bites & Bevs Media Credit: Courtesy of Bites & Bevs Media

The space offers seating for about 80, while a small patio offers seating for about 10 guests.

Though Cyril, who opened Belle & Lily’s on Chamblee-Tucker Road in late 2021, said the two restaurants complement each other with a handful of shared dishes, the concepts are distinctive.

“There’s enough of Caribbean culture to share that we don’t have to duplicate very much between the two,” she said.

In addition to J’ouvert, Uptown Atlanta will also soon be home to Mexican restaurant El Gordo, Korean barbecue eatery Bene Korean Steakhouse and White Windmill bakery. Uptown Test Kitchen opened last year with Chow a la Carte, which hosts pop-ups and dinners with international chefs.

Credit: Courtesy of Bites & Bevs Media Credit: Courtesy of Bites & Bevs Media

Uptown Atlanta tenant 26 Thai, which has been open in the development since 2016, has renewed its lease. Owner Niki Pattharakositkul also has 26 Thai locations in Brookhaven, at Battery Atlanta at Truist Park, and two in Dunwoody at Perimeter Mall and Politan Row at Ashford Lane food hall.

Uptown Atlanta, previously known as Lindbergh City Center, is currently undergoing redevelopment by Rubenstein Partners, along with design firm ASD|SKY and Gensler. The first phase includes construction to revitalize Main Street.

Eventually, Uptown will have nearly 1 million square feet of office space and 120,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, along with community gathering spaces. The project will be accessible to pedestrian trails including the Beltline and the South Fork Trail.

Additionally, MARTA has signed a 130,000-square-foot lease at Uptown and will relocate up to 540 employees to the new space at Uptown.

558 Main St. NE, Atlanta. jouvert-caribbean-kitchen-bar-1708211562.resos.com/booking

Scroll down to see the menu for J’ouvert Caribbean Kitchen:

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.