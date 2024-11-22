Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United at Orlando in MLS playoffs

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) scores a goal during the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Atlanta United, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
50 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s match against Orlando in the MLS playoffs. You’ll hear from interim manager Rob Valentino and players Pedro Amador and Brad Guzan, in exclusive interviews, as well as Jay Fortune, Dax McCarty, Stian Gregersen and Saba Lobjanidze. Apple MLS analyst and former U.S. men’s national team player Marcelo Balboa joins to discuss the playoff match and give his opinion on Atlanta United’s search for a manager, as well as the U.S. men’s team’s start under Mauricio Pochettino.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1

Oct. 19 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 1

Oct. 22 Atlanta United 2 (5), Montreal 2 (4) in wild card round

Oct. 25 Inter Miami 2, Atlanta United 1 in playoffs, Game 1

Nov. 2 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 1 in playoffs, Game 2

Nov. 9 Atlanta United 3, Inter Miami 2 in playoffs, Game 3

Nov. 24 Atlanta United at Orlando in Eastern Conference semifinals, 3:30 p.m.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

