Refreshed and recharged after a European vacation, Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila is ready for his team’s final 16 matches of the season. The stretch starts at Columbus on Wednesday.
Though not specific on how that regained energy is going to help his team, which is off to the worst start in franchise history, winless in eight road matches and eight points below the playoff line, Delia expressed confidence that his team’s fortunes are going to turn as soon as everyone recognizes they are part of the solution. He used the team’s 4-0 loss to NYCFC, played before the break, as an example of what’s needed.
“We are where we are because we deserve it, and then we have to make it that we deserve something more,” he said. “And then change has to come, and we have to be vulnerable, and they have to be at the same time, also a little bit worried, feel unsafe, to adapt to the new situations because nothing is worse than losing.”
A problem is Deila was pressed several times Monday to provide examples of any positive changes he has seen from the players since they returned from their breaks.
He had no specifics about players who have pushed to become leaders, or suggestions made by others within the franchise. His answers were great for a TED talk. They didn’t provide much anecdotal evidence that a defense that has allowed 31 goals will improve, or an offense that has scored 21 goals will spark. He did point out the team should have surrendered 10 fewer goals, based upon expected goals totals.
“I think everybody is ready to think now,” he said. “I’d rather have people that are brave and then do decisions and then make changes and then also do mistakes. That will happen. I’d rather take the mistakes than just being passive and doing the same things and sitting waiting for me or somebody else to tell what they’re going to do. So that is a message to the staff and also the players. They have to also stand up. We don’t have any excuses.”
Fullback Brooks Lennon said the most important thing the team needs to do to make the playoffs is to improve in the second half.
Including the three goals NYCFC scored in three minutes near the start of the second half, Atlanta United has given up 14 goals in the first 15 minutes of second halves. It has scored one. Atlanta United has been outscored 23-8 in second halves.
“At times, we’ve come out flat in the second half, and it’s cost us,” Lennon said. “I think if we had only played the first half every game this season, I think we’d be much higher in the standings. But it’s a game of two halves, so we need to stay focused for 90 minutes.”
Lennon said he thinks that the break was good for everyone. There have been new ideas in training and the quality was good.
“I hope we can take that into the game against Columbus,” he said.
An important element of that poor play is that Designated Players Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almirón are in a productive rut. Almirón has one assist in his past 13 appearances. It was a secondary assist. He has one goal in his past 11. Latte Lath hasn’t scored in his past 11 appearances.
Deila said he and his staff have been working with them to improve their on-field relationship, how to communicate and to agree on what they need to do in the pitch’s final third.
“It’s about getting people to reflect and be more conscious about how to exploit or take advantage of their strengths,” Deila said.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Madelaina Polk/Atlanta United
Atlanta United’s Jay Fortune likely out for season
Midfielder injures left foot while playing with Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday.
Key takeaways from the Dream’s loss to the New York Liberty
A win would have catapulted the Dream into the Commissioner’s Cup final, but the disappointing defeat leaves the team looking at what could have been.
Featured
Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com
He went out to play. A drive-by shooting made him Atlanta’s youngest homicide this year.
An Atlanta neighborhood mourns a 12-year-old boy who died from gunfire.
‘You hope for peace’: Georgians grapple with fallout after Iran strike
Georgians and visitors to Atlanta interviewed Sunday in Buckhead expressed concerns about why President Trump ordered strikes on Iran and what will happen next.
Senate Republicans set up potential clash with House on ‘big, beautiful bill’
How does the Senate version of the tax and spending bill differ from the one that barely passed the house?