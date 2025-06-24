A problem is Deila was pressed several times Monday to provide examples of any positive changes he has seen from the players since they returned from their breaks.

He had no specifics about players who have pushed to become leaders, or suggestions made by others within the franchise. His answers were great for a TED talk. They didn’t provide much anecdotal evidence that a defense that has allowed 31 goals will improve, or an offense that has scored 21 goals will spark. He did point out the team should have surrendered 10 fewer goals, based upon expected goals totals.

“I think everybody is ready to think now,” he said. “I’d rather have people that are brave and then do decisions and then make changes and then also do mistakes. That will happen. I’d rather take the mistakes than just being passive and doing the same things and sitting waiting for me or somebody else to tell what they’re going to do. So that is a message to the staff and also the players. They have to also stand up. We don’t have any excuses.”

Explore Read more about the Five Stripes

Fullback Brooks Lennon said the most important thing the team needs to do to make the playoffs is to improve in the second half.

Including the three goals NYCFC scored in three minutes near the start of the second half, Atlanta United has given up 14 goals in the first 15 minutes of second halves. It has scored one. Atlanta United has been outscored 23-8 in second halves.

“At times, we’ve come out flat in the second half, and it’s cost us,” Lennon said. “I think if we had only played the first half every game this season, I think we’d be much higher in the standings. But it’s a game of two halves, so we need to stay focused for 90 minutes.”

Lennon said he thinks that the break was good for everyone. There have been new ideas in training and the quality was good.

“I hope we can take that into the game against Columbus,” he said.

An important element of that poor play is that Designated Players Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almirón are in a productive rut. Almirón has one assist in his past 13 appearances. It was a secondary assist. He has one goal in his past 11. Latte Lath hasn’t scored in his past 11 appearances.

Deila said he and his staff have been working with them to improve their on-field relationship, how to communicate and to agree on what they need to do in the pitch’s final third.

“It’s about getting people to reflect and be more conscious about how to exploit or take advantage of their strengths,” Deila said.