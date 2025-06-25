Atlanta United players’ guaranteed compensation almost doubled from last season, according to information provided by the Major League Soccer Players Association on Wednesday.
The team’s 28 players have a total guaranteed compensation of $27.6 million, compared with $15.2 million in October 2024. It is the third-largest payroll in MLS, trailing only Inter Miami and Toronto.
Atlanta United has a per-player average guaranteed compensation of $986,684, compared to $525,204 in October last year. Its per-player average in May 2024 was $537,525, and it was $600,850 in September 2023.
The increase in total and annual categories can be attributed to the team filling its last two Designated Player slots before this season with Miguel Almirón, who has a team-leading guaranteed compensation of $7.9 million and has the fourth-largest salary in MLS, and Emmanuel Latte Lath, who has guaranteed compensation of $4 million. Alexey Miranchuk, the team’s third DP, has guaranteed compensation of $4.9 million, increasing from an annualized $3.7 million last season. The players have combined for 10 goals and eight assists. The trio is among the top 20 in salary in the league.
Atlanta United (4-9-5) is eight points below the playoff line, 25th in the Supporters’ Shield standings, and has a goal difference of minus-13.
The MLSPA releases the salary information twice a year.
The total guaranteed compensation for every player in MLS is $585,578,209, with an average of $649,199. The total was $542,566,145 in October, with an average of $594,389.
Inter Miami had the largest guaranteed compensation, $46.8 million, and average, $1.6 million. Lionel Messi had the largest compensation, $20.5 million.
Toronto, 28th in the Supporters’ Shield standings with 13 points, had the second-largest guaranteed compensation, $34.1 million, and average, $1.1 million.
The annual average guaranteed compensation is for players under contract as of May 23. It includes a player’s base salary and all signing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player’s contract, including option years. For example, a player earning an annual base salary of $500,000, whose contract has an initial term of two years with two one-year options and received a $100,000 signing bonus, has an average annual guaranteed compensation of $525,000 — base salary plus signing bonus ($100,000), with the signing bonus divided by the number of years covered by the contract (four).
The average annual guaranteed compensation figure also includes any marketing bonus and any agent’s fees, both annualized over the length of the contract. The figure does not include performance bonuses because there is no guarantee that the player will hit those bonuses. These figures include compensation from each player’s contract with MLS. They do not include any compensation from any contracts with individual teams or their affiliates.
|First Name
|Last Name
|Base Salary
|Guaranteed Comp
|Miguel
|Almirón
|$6,056,000.00
|$7,871,000.00
|Alexey
|Miranchuk
|$3,600,000.00
|$4,885,441.00
|Emmanuel
|Latte Lath
|$3,534,546.00
|$4,030,546.00
|Mateusz
|Klich
|$1,743,750.00
|$1,937,338.00
|Saba
|Lobjanidze
|$900,000.00
|$998,750.00
|Stian
|Gregersen
|$800,000.00
|$920,000.00
|Luis
|Abram
|$732,275.00
|$871,888.00
|Bartosz
|Slisz
|$670,000.00
|$870,000.00
|Brooks
|Lennon
|$740,000.00
|$740,000.00
|Jamal
|Thiaré
|$700,000.00
|$730,000.00
|Tristan
|Muyumba
|$550,000.00
|$591,600.00
|Derrick
|Williams
|$450,000.00
|$497,500.00
|Edwin
|Mosquera
|$425,000.00
|$462,000.00
|Josh
|Cohen
|$289,992.00
|$328,492.00
|Brad
|Guzan
|$300,000.00
|$312,500.00
|Ronald
|Hernández
|$275,000.00
|$290,750.00
|Pedro
|Amador
|$231,996.00
|$267,608.00
|Efraín
|Morales
|$104,000.00
|$112,019.00
|Noah
|Cobb
|$109,000.00
|$109,000.00
|Ajani
|Fortune
|$109,000.00
|$109,000.00
|Luke
|Brennan
|$104,000.00
|$104,000.00
|Cayman
|Togashi
|$104,000.00
|$104,000.00
|Dominik
|Chong Qui
|$80,622.00
|$80,622.00
|Matthew
|Edwards
|$80,622.00
|$80,622.00
|Ashton
|Gordon
|$80,622.00
|$80,622.00
|Jayden
|Hibbert
|$80,622.00
|$80,622.00
|Will
|Reilly
|$80,622.00
|$80,622.00
|Adyn
|Torres
|$80,622.00
|$80,622.00
